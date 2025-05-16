Health

Patients with type 1 diabetes are at increased risks of cardiac diseases, study

Research further indicated that patients with Type 1 diabetes are also at 71% increased risk of early death

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 16, 2025
Patients with type 1 diabetes are at increased rate of cardiac diseases, study
Patients with type 1 diabetes are at increased rate of cardiac diseases, study

A recent study suggested that individuals who develop type 1 diabetes in adulthood are at an increased risk of cardiac disease and death.

However, these patients can enhance their odds via healthy lifestyle habits, According to a research published in European Heart Journal on May 14.

Senior researcher and lecturer with the Institute of Environmental Medicine at Karolinska Institute in Sweden Sofia Carlsson, stated:

“We show that the prognosis can be significantly improved by preventing smoking and obesity and improving glucose control, not least in people diagnosed at older ages.”

What is Type 1 diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the pancreas stops making insulin due to the attack by the body's immune system on the islet cells in the pancreas that produce insulin.

The research involved 10,200 Swedish adults suffering from type 1 diabetes between 2001 and 2020, comparing them to nearly 510,000 healthy people.

Results indicated that individuals diagnosed with diabetes as adults had an increased risk of cardiac disorders, and premature death from several diseases such as cancer and infections.

Particularly, Type 1 diabetics had a 30% increased risk of serious cardiac events, the study mentioned.

Results further indicated that patients were also at a 71% increased risk of early death from any cause.

However, researchers planned to persist in researching adult-onset type 1 diabetes, such as risk factors for the disease and its adverse effects on the human body. 

Dutch Royal Family pays moving tribute to Jan Terlouw after his death

Dutch Royal Family pays moving tribute to Jan Terlouw after his death
How Barron Trump helped Donald Trump in woeing GenZ voters?

How Barron Trump helped Donald Trump in woeing GenZ voters?
King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking

King Charles surpasses David Beckham, Victoria in net worth ranking
Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan call it quits after 6 years for THIS reason

Tommy Lee, wife Brittany Furlan call it quits after 6 years for THIS reason
Essential foods for improved brain activity and memory
Essential foods for improved brain activity and memory
Ozempic and Wegovy not linked with mental health disorders, study
Ozempic and Wegovy not linked with mental health disorders, study
Smartphones may predict recovery from bone injury, study
Smartphones may predict recovery from bone injury, study
Essential food sources for improved liver health
Essential food sources for improved liver health
Eco-friendly plastics could pose more risks than expected, researchers warn
Eco-friendly plastics could pose more risks than expected, researchers warn
How obstructive sleep apnea adversely impacts memory and brain function
How obstructive sleep apnea adversely impacts memory and brain function
AI can now identify hard-to-detect breast cancers in mammograms, study
AI can now identify hard-to-detect breast cancers in mammograms, study
Essential food items to prevent kidney stones
Essential food items to prevent kidney stones
Food company recalls products after Listeria outbreak sickens 10
Food company recalls products after Listeria outbreak sickens 10
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study
FDA issues warning for several eye drops sold nationwide
FDA issues warning for several eye drops sold nationwide
Weight loss injections may lower cancer risk, study finds
Weight loss injections may lower cancer risk, study finds