WhatsApp to launch status forwarding toggle soon: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to offer an improved control over their Status posts with a new forwarding toggle that will allow users decades if others can share their updates.
First spotted in the Android beta 2.25.16.16, this tool adds an on/off switch in Status privacy settings.
Once disabled, the switch will allow someone to forward or resharing your Status to their own contacts.
How it works?
Meta-owned WhatsApp is set to launch a “Allow Reshare” switch within the Status settings under the Privacy menu. Switching it off will remove the forward icon from viewers’ screens, effectively locking your Status to its actual audience.
Once the switch is enabled, your contacts can click the latest forward button to share your Status directly in their chats or in their own Status feed.
Forwarded updates respect your original privacy audience while stripping out identifying metadata.
Turning off the toggle disables the forward control on your Status posts. Viewers can still screenshot or use screen‑recording tools, but in‑app forwarding is completely blocked.
Only users can control who sees their Status, not whether those viewers could reshare it. The latest switch fills that gap.
Launch date
WhatsApp has yet to officially confirm the release date for iOS or desktop versions.