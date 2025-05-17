World

Joe Biden's audio leak sparks fresh controversy over memory issues

The Biden administration tried to keep the full recordings secret and refused to release the tape earlier

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Joe Bidens audio leak sparks fresh controversy over memory issues
Joe Biden's audio leak sparks fresh controversy over memory issues

An old audio recording has recently surfaced in which former US President Joe Biden had trouble recalling important events from his own life during an interview with a government investigator.

Parts of a 2023 interview with Biden were published by Axios.

The audio shows Biden speaking slowly and having trouble remembering dates.

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that the audio is real and matches the official written version by Biden's team in 2024.

The Justice Department under Biden had already shared transcripts of these interviews after a special report came out in February 2024.

Biden administration withholds full interview amid controversy:

Earlier in February 2024, a report came out which included comments by a reporter named Hur, who described Biden as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The Biden administration tried to keep the full recordings secret and refused to release the tape, saying it was for legal reason and to avoid any political misuse.

In one part of the interview, which lasted four minutes, Biden was asked where he kept certain important documents after he stopped being vice president and when his son Beau died.

His answers were slow with long pauses and his voice sounded weak.

When the report was released in February 2024, this made it harder for Biden, who is now 82 years old to continue in the election as the report made voters doubt his age and mental fitness.

At that time, Biden responded by saying his memory was "fine."

However, it's unclear how the news site Axios got hold of the full recordings but reports suggest that Donald Trump's administration had plans to release the whole interview.

Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss

Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss
Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set

Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set
Melania Trump's bronze statue 'mysteriously' vanishes in Slovenian hometown
Melania Trump's bronze statue 'mysteriously' vanishes in Slovenian hometown
Taylor Swift faces fresh blow as Donald Trump revives old feud
Taylor Swift faces fresh blow as Donald Trump revives old feud
Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again
Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again
Tiffany Trump shares joyful baby news as Trump prepares to visit new grandson
Tiffany Trump shares joyful baby news as Trump prepares to visit new grandson
James Comey’s '8647' post sparks assassination threat allegations against Trump
James Comey’s '8647' post sparks assassination threat allegations against Trump
How Barron Trump helped Donald Trump in woeing GenZ voters?
How Barron Trump helped Donald Trump in woeing GenZ voters?
Starbucks baristas in US strike to protest new dress code
Starbucks baristas in US strike to protest new dress code
Nigerian author Abi Daré’s new novel wins first-ever Climate Fiction Prize in London
Nigerian author Abi Daré’s new novel wins first-ever Climate Fiction Prize in London
Arson attack on Keir Starmer properties: Suspect charged with multiple counts
Arson attack on Keir Starmer properties: Suspect charged with multiple counts
NASA reveals surprising differences between Moon’s near and far sides
NASA reveals surprising differences between Moon’s near and far sides
Hidden signs your dog needs immediate medical attention
Hidden signs your dog needs immediate medical attention
Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data
Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data