Joe Biden's audio leak sparks fresh controversy over memory issues

An old audio recording has recently surfaced in which former US President Joe Biden had trouble recalling important events from his own life during an interview with a government investigator.
Parts of a 2023 interview with Biden were published by Axios.
The audio shows Biden speaking slowly and having trouble remembering dates.
Multiple outlets have now confirmed that the audio is real and matches the official written version by Biden's team in 2024.
The Justice Department under Biden had already shared transcripts of these interviews after a special report came out in February 2024.
Biden administration withholds full interview amid controversy:
Earlier in February 2024, a report came out which included comments by a reporter named Hur, who described Biden as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."
The Biden administration tried to keep the full recordings secret and refused to release the tape, saying it was for legal reason and to avoid any political misuse.
In one part of the interview, which lasted four minutes, Biden was asked where he kept certain important documents after he stopped being vice president and when his son Beau died.
His answers were slow with long pauses and his voice sounded weak.
When the report was released in February 2024, this made it harder for Biden, who is now 82 years old to continue in the election as the report made voters doubt his age and mental fitness.
At that time, Biden responded by saying his memory was "fine."
However, it's unclear how the news site Axios got hold of the full recordings but reports suggest that Donald Trump's administration had plans to release the whole interview.