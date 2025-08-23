Home / World

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama advise daughters to 'date a lot'

Michelle and Barack Obama tied the knot in October 1992 and parent two daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, have issued stern dating advice for their daughters, Malia and Sasha.

A source informed RadarOnline that the pair do not want their daughters to have romantic relationships like theirs, as they urged them to "date a lot."

Former first lady Michelle told her brother Craig Robinson on a recent episode of the IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson podcast that she wants her daughters to "stay open to people."

"The thing that I did do was date a lot," she explained. "And so when Barack showed up, I had experiences to compare him against. I knew a lot of how I didn't like this. I didn't like that."

She added, "So my whole thing is date. Date a lot, and if you run into a bad date or have a bad experience, move on quickly."

The remarks arrived amid spiralling rumours that Michelle and Barack are "secretly divorcing" and are already preparing to divide their considerable estate.

An insider claimed that the couple has already quietly arranged to split their $70 million in assets, with the 61-year-old set to retain control of their Higher Ground production company and a string of real-estate holdings.

While Barack is expected to be taking their DC residence and a share of their stock portfolio.

Moreover, Michelle has repeatedly pushed back against the divorce rumours, stating that the reasons for such speculations are people having a hard time accepting her individualism.

