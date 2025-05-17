Xbox set to let you pin favourite games on homescreen

Microsoft has officially announced that it will let Xbox owners pin apps and games directly to the Home UI.
The Redmond, Washington-based company revealed on Friday, May 16, 2025, that the latest change to the homescreen section of the Xbox dashboard will be available to Xbox Insiders this week, alongside options to hide system apps.
With the new update, users can select the number of apps and games listed, and modify the size of the tiled UI.
Principal Software Engineering lead for Xbox experiences, Eden Marie stated, “You’ll soon be able to pin up to three of your recently played games or apps to the homescreen.”
“These pins will stay near the front of the list as you launch other things, giving you quick access to your go-to titles,” Marie added.
According to the company, if you want to take customisation a step further, you’ll also soon be able to reduce the number of visible tiles in the recently played games and apps list.
Microsoft stated that it’s “refining this setting” and it’ll be available to Xbox Insiders soon.
“We’ve heard from many of you that Home should feel more like your space,” says Marie. “Whether it’s surfacing your favourite games, hiding what you don’t use, or simply making Home feel less crowded, this update is a direct response to that feedback.”
It is worth noting that the software maker made more room for backgrounds, and quick access to games, the store, and settings as part of the UI overhaul.