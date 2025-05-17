Sci-Tech

Xbox set to let you pin favourite games on homescreen

These pins will stay near the front of list as you launch other things, giving you quick access to games

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Xbox set to let you pin favourite games on homescreen
Xbox set to let you pin favourite games on homescreen

Microsoft has officially announced that it will let Xbox owners pin apps and games directly to the Home UI.

The Redmond, Washington-based company revealed on Friday, May 16, 2025, that the latest change to the homescreen section of the Xbox dashboard will be available to Xbox Insiders this week, alongside options to hide system apps.

With the new update, users can select the number of apps and games listed, and modify the size of the tiled UI.

Principal Software Engineering lead for Xbox experiences, Eden Marie stated, “You’ll soon be able to pin up to three of your recently played games or apps to the homescreen.”

“These pins will stay near the front of the list as you launch other things, giving you quick access to your go-to titles,” Marie added.

According to the company, if you want to take customisation a step further, you’ll also soon be able to reduce the number of visible tiles in the recently played games and apps list.

Source: Microsoft
Source: Microsoft

Microsoft stated that it’s “refining this setting” and it’ll be available to Xbox Insiders soon.

“We’ve heard from many of you that Home should feel more like your space,” says Marie. “Whether it’s surfacing your favourite games, hiding what you don’t use, or simply making Home feel less crowded, this update is a direct response to that feedback.”

It is worth noting that the software maker made more room for backgrounds, and quick access to games, the store, and settings as part of the UI overhaul.

Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile to power down on smartphones
Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss

Jennifer Aniston offers condolences to Julia Roberts after devastating family loss
Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set

Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set
China's humanoid robots don't aim to replace human workers, Beijing official says
China's humanoid robots don't aim to replace human workers, Beijing official says
OpenAI unveils Codex, an advanced AI coding agent
OpenAI unveils Codex, an advanced AI coding agent
WhatsApp to launch status forwarding toggle soon: Report
WhatsApp to launch status forwarding toggle soon: Report
Threads enables creators to add multiple links to their profiles
Threads enables creators to add multiple links to their profiles
TikTok introduces meditation feature to assist you get off the app and sleep
TikTok introduces meditation feature to assist you get off the app and sleep
Is TikTok down in US? Here's what to know
Is TikTok down in US? Here's what to know
Google launches advanced AI and accessibility tools to android and chrome
Google launches advanced AI and accessibility tools to android and chrome
Samsung's upcoming major Galaxy AI feature to turn your images to life: Report
Samsung's upcoming major Galaxy AI feature to turn your images to life: Report
Microsoft experiments 'Hey, Copilot!’ in Windows
Microsoft experiments 'Hey, Copilot!’ in Windows
OpenAI launches new GPT-4.1 models to ChatGPT
OpenAI launches new GPT-4.1 models to ChatGPT
YouTube to show ads at 'Peak Points' of the video
YouTube to show ads at 'Peak Points' of the video
Spotify introduces three new changes for better user experience
Spotify introduces three new changes for better user experience