Jennifer Garner beau John Miller makes shocking decision about Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has received a serious warning from her partner, John Miller regarding her ex-husband Ben Affleck amid wedding preps.
The Daredevil actress and businessman have kept their romance alive since they met in 2018, however her bond with Ben – whom she split in 2015 – has not sit well with John.
Ben and Jennifer – who share three children together; Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13 – have been making headlines decade after their divorce for being each other support system.
Ahead of the summer nuptial, John has set his foot down about banning Ben from their wedding as he does not want him to participate in their celebrations.
Along with that, the unnecessary attention their private life would receive if The Accountant actor attended the affair could be something that John is not looking forward to.
A source close to the matter told Closer, "He’s [John] never suggested they invite his ex-wife to the ceremony and the idea of having her ex-husband there really bothers him. It's going to be a pretty small affair, they want to keep the ceremony intimate."
Prior to the stern decision by John, the Gone Girl actor had temporarily moved into the home Jennifer shares with their children as his second wife Jennifer Lopez was finalizing divorce in August 2024.
John was reportedly not a big fan of them being there for each other and co-parenting the children successfully.
He gave the Elektra actress an ultimatum that she has to spend less time with the father of her children or he would not continue with the relationship.
Since then, John has moved into Jennifer's Los Angeles mansion, while Ben has moved into a house nearby to be close to their children.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner relationship timeline
Ben and Jennifer got romantically linked in 2004 and got engaged in April 2005, before tying the knot in June.
After 10 years of marriage they filed for divorce, as Jennifer successfully moved on with John while Ben once again tried his luck with J.LO.