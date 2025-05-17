World

AI video of European leaders as toddlers sparks viral reactions at Albania Summit: Watch

AI was used to turn well-known European leaders like Macron, Erdogan and Zelenskyy into toddlers

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 17, 2025


Recently re-elected Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hosted a European Political Community meeting in Tirana where he welcomed more than 40 leaders in a creative way.

A funny and light-hearted video was shown at the beginning of the event, where AI was used to turn well-known European leaders like Emmanuel Macron , Tayyip Erdogan, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Giorgia Meloni into toddlers and added a message in each of their native languages that said, "Welcome to Albania."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia was seen laughing on the video with genuine joy.

Meanwhile, French President Macron was also seen laughing during the entire video.

However, the video clearly showed that not everyone found it equally funny as Turkey's President Erdogan kept a serious and emotionless expression throughout most of the video but briefly smiled when the part showing him as a baby with a moustache was shown.

Edi Rama's playful gesture for Giorgia Meloni at Albania Summit:

Rama, on the other hand caught everyone's attention when he greeted Giorgia by going down on one knee in an exaggerated, playful manner as she arrived at the summit.

Summit addresses serious issues amid Russia-Ukraine conflict:

Apart from the light-hearted moments, the summit focused on serious issues including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, both Russia and Ukraine were preparing themselves for important and much-awaited negotiations set to take place in Istanbul.

