NBA playoffs: Knicks crush Celtics to reach Eastern Conference finals after 25 years

Famous celebrities like Timothé Chalamet, Lenny Kravitz, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee attended the match

  • by Web Desk
  • May 17, 2025
The New York Knicks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for first time in 25 years on Saturday, May 17.

The team defeated the Boston Celtics, who were last year's NBA champions by a score of 119 to 81.

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 23 points to help the Knicks win the series 4-2.

Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, including four three-pointers, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 and Josh Hart achieved a triple-double by getting 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Timothée Chalamet and others join the crowd for thrilling showdown:

Famous celebrities like Timothé Chalamet, Lenny Kravitz, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee attended the match.

On the other hand, the Celtics lost their key player Jayson Tatum due to a serious Achilles injury in game four.

Knicks coach praises team effort against tough Celtics:

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, while praising his team, said, "I thought from start to finish we were terrific. The Celtics are a terrific team on both sides of the ball. "

He added, "They play their style no matter what, and so they're not going to hand you anything. You have to earn it. And I felt we did that."

What's next for New York Knicks?

Now, the Knicks will face the Indiana Pacers in the next round to try to reach the NBA finals.

The first game of this new series will be played at the Knicks' home court next Thursday.

