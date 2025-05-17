Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson celebrate ‘Die, My Love’ at Cannes Dior event 

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson are celebrating their upcoming film Die, My Love ahead of its Cannes premiere!
The duo made joint appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Friday evening, attending a dinner celebrating their first film together.
For the event, the Twilight actor donned a pair of white chino trousers which he styled with a blue shirt and jacket, looking dapper as always.
Meanwhile, the Hunger Games star, who recently embraced motherhood for second time, rocked a long black and white floral kimono dress that matched the Japanese theme of the Dior backdrop.
She elevated her look with a pair of tinted glasses and a statement disk necklace, serving major fashion goals.
The event marked Lawrence's first public appearance since welcoming her second child with husband Cooke Maroney in April 2025.
Dior hosted the dinner at the festival for the cast of Die, My Love, which is being premiered at Cannes on Saturday.
Die My Love
Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, Die, My Love is slated to hit the cinemas on May 17, 2025.
The film is based on a 2017 novel by Argentine writer, Ariana Harwicz, which details a new mum's battle with postpartum depression and subsequent psychosis.
Besides Lawrence and Pattinson, the film also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte.