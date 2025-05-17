World

World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal

Singapore’s Changi International Airport to get ‘mega yet cosy’ fifth terminal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Worlds best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal
World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal

World’s best airport for 2025, Changi International Airport is all set to get “mega and cosy” with the new terminal.

According to CNN, the Changi International Airport of Singapore that won every award in the aviation industry this week begins development of a fifth terminal. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong led the official groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

The new terminal that the CEO of the Changi Group, Yam Kum Weng, described as “mega yet cosy,” is scheduled to be completed and open in the mid-2030s.

Weng further added that the planned terminal would deliver “a personalised, stress-free and positively surprising airport experience.”

The project T5 was originally announced in 2013 and was due to break ground in 2020, but the Covid pandemic delayed the development.

Vibrant microcity in Singapore

The features of the new terminal include a ventilation system that can be “activated during a pandemic,” countless entry points that will only require biometrics and a layered roof for good airflow.

Trent Tesch, one of the firms collaborating on the new terminal design, said, “Efficiency and experience are not mutually exclusive. Too often, airports are designed as pure machines for movement, efficient but impersonal, reducing passengers to mere numbers in a system.”

“Instead, T5 is conceived as a vibrant microcity that is distinctly Singaporean, lush, layered, and deeply human,” it added.

Furthermore, once the terminal is completed, it will serve as the main terminal for Singapore Airlines and its low-cost carrier Scoot.

Notably, unlike many other airports in the world, Changi Airport does not have separate terminals for domestic and international departures, which means that passengers can flow freely throughout the entire airport and can enjoy the facilities without any restrictions.

Dua Lipa drops series of snaps from Radical Optimism Tour in Lyon

Dua Lipa drops series of snaps from Radical Optimism Tour in Lyon

World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal

World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty

King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles

Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles

Why ginger cats are mostly male? Scientists reveal genetic reason
Why ginger cats are mostly male? Scientists reveal genetic reason
Kentucky, Missouri tornadoes declared ‘mass casualty event’ after 21 die
Kentucky, Missouri tornadoes declared ‘mass casualty event’ after 21 die
Elon Musk AI company breaks silence on Grok's 'white genocide' claims
Elon Musk AI company breaks silence on Grok's 'white genocide' claims
James Comey’s viral ‘8647’ post: Trump breaks silence amid growing pressure
James Comey’s viral ‘8647’ post: Trump breaks silence amid growing pressure
Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt note to Eagles' player after his viral compliments
Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt note to Eagles' player after his viral compliments
New Orleans jail break: Ten inmates flee through toilet hole, leave mocking notes
New Orleans jail break: Ten inmates flee through toilet hole, leave mocking notes
AI video of European leaders as toddlers sparks viral reactions at Albania Summit: Watch
AI video of European leaders as toddlers sparks viral reactions at Albania Summit: Watch
Ivanka Trump's six-word message to Theo Von goes viral
Ivanka Trump's six-word message to Theo Von goes viral
Joe Biden's audio leak sparks fresh controversy over memory issues
Joe Biden's audio leak sparks fresh controversy over memory issues
Melania Trump's bronze statue 'mysteriously' vanishes in Slovenian hometown
Melania Trump's bronze statue 'mysteriously' vanishes in Slovenian hometown
Taylor Swift faces fresh blow as Donald Trump revives old feud
Taylor Swift faces fresh blow as Donald Trump revives old feud
Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again
Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again