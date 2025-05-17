World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal

World’s best airport for 2025, Changi International Airport is all set to get “mega and cosy” with the new terminal.
According to CNN, the Changi International Airport of Singapore that won every award in the aviation industry this week begins development of a fifth terminal. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong led the official groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
The new terminal that the CEO of the Changi Group, Yam Kum Weng, described as “mega yet cosy,” is scheduled to be completed and open in the mid-2030s.
Weng further added that the planned terminal would deliver “a personalised, stress-free and positively surprising airport experience.”
The project T5 was originally announced in 2013 and was due to break ground in 2020, but the Covid pandemic delayed the development.
Vibrant microcity in Singapore
The features of the new terminal include a ventilation system that can be “activated during a pandemic,” countless entry points that will only require biometrics and a layered roof for good airflow.
Trent Tesch, one of the firms collaborating on the new terminal design, said, “Efficiency and experience are not mutually exclusive. Too often, airports are designed as pure machines for movement, efficient but impersonal, reducing passengers to mere numbers in a system.”
“Instead, T5 is conceived as a vibrant microcity that is distinctly Singaporean, lush, layered, and deeply human,” it added.
Furthermore, once the terminal is completed, it will serve as the main terminal for Singapore Airlines and its low-cost carrier Scoot.
Notably, unlike many other airports in the world, Changi Airport does not have separate terminals for domestic and international departures, which means that passengers can flow freely throughout the entire airport and can enjoy the facilities without any restrictions.