  By Fatima Hassan
Inside Joe Jonas' dating history with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela

Tatiana Gabriela and Joe Jonas began dating last year

Joe Jonas has moved on with his new flame and model Tatiana Gabriela shortly after finalizing his separation from his ex-wife, Sophie Turner.

Us Weekly published a report on Saturday, January 4th, where an insider close to the couple revealed that they have been seeing each other for more than a year.

"They started seeing each other at the end of the summer," the tipster noted before sharing that Joe has also introduced Tatiana to his family members and his two daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom he shares with Sophie.

According to celebrity gossip Instagram account, DeuxMoi, Jonas and Gabriela were snapped spending time with Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, at a playground in Miami on New Year’s Day.

The two first spotted together while grabbing coffee in Los Angeles in September last year.

This report came after Joe Jonas shared his frightening thoughts, especially following his separation from Sophie Turner in 2023.

In an old interview, Joe Jonas said, "I was seeing somebody at the time, and I was kind of having this idea of dating again."

It is important to note that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner parted ways on September 5, 2023, as the Jonas Brothers singer filed for dissolution of marriage initially.

They finalized their divorce matters in Miami Court after the judge issued the final verdict on September 6, 2024. 

