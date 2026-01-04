Anil Kapoor confirmed to reprise role in ‘Nayak 2’

Indian actor Anil Kapoor has been confirmed to reprise his role in Nayak 2, other than producing the film.
The 69-year old star previously played the role of a righteous civilian-turned-into Chief Minister for the 2001 movie, Nayak: The Real Hero.
As per HT, he has acquired the rights of the movie.
Filmmaker Deepak Mukut, who previously held the copyright of the film, confirmed that he and Anil are going to produce Nayak 2 together.
He told HTCity, “He and I are making the film together. It is too early to say anything about it since several discussions are going on. Yes the sequel is in works and we are producing the film together.”
A report by Bollywood Hungama stated, “He (Anil Kapoor) is fully aware of the love he has garnered for the film over the years and believes that the subject of Nayak has tremendous potential for a second part.”
While it is yet to known the cast of the sequel, the original Hindi film's cast included Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Shivaji Satam and Neena Kulkarni.