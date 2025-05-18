Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson earn big honour at Cannes

Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence get emotional on 9-minute standing ovation for 'Die, My Love' at Cannes

  May 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson got emotional after receiving heartfelt honour at Cannes love for their movie Die, My Love.

According to Deadline, the pair earned a nine-minute standing ovation after the premiere of their film at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, May 17.

During the ovation, Lawrence, 34, and Pattinson, 39, were spotted hugging director Lynne Ramsay along with costars LaKeith Stanfield and Sissy Spacek.

Ahead of Cannes, the Twilight star and his Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho recently gave a video interview to GQ

Pattinson reflected on his dancing skills while filming scenes for Die, My Love.

He said, "It seems to be in almost every movie, there's some moment where they're like, 'Here's the dancing scene.' Except for Mickey. The amount of times and my equivalent of Mickey's life where you're just a living hell every day."

Pattinson continued, "And it came to the day and I was sweating so much — the insides of my trousers were wet [with sweat]. That's a little exaggeration."

Die, My Love release date:

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's film Die, My Love does not have a set release date yet.

