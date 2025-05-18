World

Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI

Bomb explison near fertility clinic in California leave of dead and four others injured

  • May 18, 2025
Palm Springs’ fertility clinic bomb explosion has been declared an “intentional act of terrorism by FBI.

According to Sky News, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that the bomb explosion near a fertility clinic in California on Sunday, May 18, 2025, was an “act of terrorism” after one died and four others were injured.

The fatal explosion took place in Palm Springs, a city two hours east of Los Angeles. The police said that the identity of the deceased is not known.

Moreover, the city's mayor, Ron DeHarte, who confirmed the casualty, revealed that the bomb was "either in or near" a vehicle.

‘No clue what haappened’

Dr Maher Abdallah, who runs the American Reproductive Centres clinic, told AP that all the staff, IVF lab and stored embryos were safe; however, the explosion damaged the office space where the practice conducts patient consultations.

He expressed, “I really have no clue what happened. Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients."

The clinic, in a statement posted on Facebook, extended deepest condolences to the people and families affected in the incident.

It said, “Our mission has always been to help build families, and in times like these, we are reminded of just how fragile and precious life is. In the face of this tragedy, we remain committed to creating hope... We believe that healing begins with community, compassion, and care.”

"This moment has shaken us – but it has not stopped us. We will continue to serve with strength, love, and the hope that brings new life into the world," the statement concluded.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the incident.

