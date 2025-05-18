Circle to Search receives significant update 

Circle to Search (CtS), the AI-powered search tool that allows users to browse for whatever they circled on their screen, has received a significant update.
Once you activate CtS, the latest update will show a pill-shaped search bar at the bottom of the screen.
Currently, if you tap on this bar, it will launch a suggestions page that lets you enter a text query.
If you are the latest beta variant user of the Google app, you may see a difference in this function.
Circle to Search now uses the whole screen
CtS now captures the whole screen for you and automatically adds it to the query field. Users can request anything they want about that photo, 9to5Google reported.
Users can still perform a general text search; however, it’s quite inconvenient. For simple browsing, users will now have to click on the photo twice to remove it from the text field.
Whenever you receive this feature, an introductory card titled “Search using your whole screen” will appear, highlighting how the updated functionality works.