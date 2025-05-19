Joe Biden ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer: Trump, Harris extend ‘best wishes’

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.
According to CNN, a statement from Biden’s personal office Sunday, May 18, 2025, confirmed that diagnosis and revealed that it has spread to his bones.
The statement said, “Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”
It continued, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” adding the Biden family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”
Kamala Harris and Barack Obama react to Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis
Former US President Barack Obama and Kamala Harris, who was named as the Democratic Party nominee for the presidential election after withdrawal, shared their thoughts and extended wishes for the 82-year-old.
Obama expressed, “Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery.”
Harris called Biden “a fighter” and said that she knows that he will face the health challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that had always defined his leadership.
Notably, Biden served as the vice president under Obama's presidency while Harris held the same role during his term.
Donald Trump wishes Joe Biden ‘fast’ recovery
US president and Joe Biden rival, Donald Trump, also wished the Democrat a “fast and successful recovery.”
Trump in a post on Truth Social wrote, “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."
This news came days after Biden was recently evaluated for a “small nodule” discovered on his prostate. As per the urologist, prostate cancer is very common, and with age, most men develop little cancer cells in them.