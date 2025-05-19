Apple considers replacing Siri with Gemini or ChatGPT amid AI competition

Apple might have to loosened it's strict control over the products in Europe as the company is planning to meet key regulations.
Following European Union (EU) legislation, the company might allow users to replace Siri with third-party voice assistants.
The proposed change would permit users to swap out the renowned digital assistant for any third-party assistance on their iPhones.
Currently, Apple has a partnership with OpenAI that allows Siri to enlist the help of ChatGPT for queries it deems difficult to answer.
Apple falling behind the AI race
Apple had failed to fulfil their promise of a new and improved Siri with better understanding and AI features, which they announced at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
With the conference's 2025 edition just around the corner, it is most likely that no new AI features are coming to iPhones this year as well.
Apple had also assured these features during the iPhone 16 launch in September last year, and the failure to fulfil those promises led to a class action lawsuit, blaming the company for false advertising.
On the other hand, the Bloomberg reported that the Apple team is working at its AI offices in Zurich.
They are developing a new software architecture to replace the current hybrid Siri model with a version built entirely on a large language (LLM)-based engine.