Is AT&T internet down? Users report widespread outage 

AT&T internet has reportedly grappled with a significant outage, causing severe disruption for thousands of users across the USA.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started before midnight Eastern Time on Saturday, October 25, 2025, and spiked to thousands within a few hours.
The tracker showed a significant increase in reports across major metropolitan areas, leaving many unable to access essential websites and online services.
In the USA, nearly 62% users are experiencing landline internet connectivity issues, 22% users have reported mobile internet problems, while the remaining 16% have lodged complaints related to the website.
Frustrated customers took to social media, such as X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns. Numerous described an inability to load well-known websites.
One user wrote, "It's insane how bad @ATT support is. A THREE hour wait for internet support. Their app won't load and when it does the chat can't connect. I've had persistent DNS issues that stop us from loading any website on wifi. Only apps work. Ridiculous."
Another user wrote, "@ATT the fiber and phone network is having massive issues with DNS in Texas. Please check, most sites are not openeing since yesterday evening. Manually changing dns on ATT networks resolves the issue."
ATT replied to the user, "Hi there. We understand your concern, please meet us in a Dm to check and assist you with the same.^DebbieM"
"Ridiculous Our @ATT has been out for 4 days no internet and no techs available WTH ?" third user wrote.
ATT has yet to officially address the issue.