Sci-Tech

Is AT&T internet down? Users report widespread outage

In the USA, nearly 62% users are experiencing landline internet connectivity issues, 22% users have reported mobile internet problems

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Is AT&T internet down? Users report widespread outage
Is AT&T internet down? Users report widespread outage 

AT&T internet has reportedly grappled with a significant outage, causing severe disruption for thousands of users across the USA.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started before midnight Eastern Time on Saturday, October 25, 2025, and spiked to thousands within a few hours.

Is AT&T internet down? Users report widespread outage

The tracker showed a significant increase in reports across major metropolitan areas, leaving many unable to access essential websites and online services.

In the USA, nearly 62% users are experiencing landline internet connectivity issues, 22% users have reported mobile internet problems, while the remaining 16% have lodged complaints related to the website.

Frustrated customers took to social media, such as X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns. Numerous described an inability to load well-known websites.

One user wrote, "It's insane how bad @ATT support is. A THREE hour wait for internet support. Their app won't load and when it does the chat can't connect. I've had persistent DNS issues that stop us from loading any website on wifi. Only apps work. Ridiculous."

 
Is AT&T internet down? Users report widespread outage

Another user wrote, "@ATT the fiber and phone network is having massive issues with DNS in Texas. Please check, most sites are not openeing since yesterday evening. Manually changing dns on ATT networks resolves the issue."

ATT replied to the user, "Hi there. We understand your concern, please meet us in a Dm to check and assist you with the same.^DebbieM" 

Is AT&T internet down? Users report widespread outage

"Ridiculous Our @ATT has been out for 4 days no internet and no techs available WTH ?" third user wrote.

Is AT&T internet down? Users report widespread outage

ATT has yet to officially address the issue.

Advertisement

WhatsApp tests new quick storage management shortcut for Android users

WhatsApp tests new quick storage management shortcut for Android users
This latest feature assists detect and delete the latest files occupying device storage on WhatsApp

Do AI models have 'survival drive'? New study reveals shocking findings

Do AI models have 'survival drive'? New study reveals shocking findings
New research has given different reasons as to why an advanced AI model would refuse to shut itself down

5 everyday jobs where AI outperforms humans

5 everyday jobs where AI outperforms humans
Here are a few jobs where AI is now giving an intensified competition

Is ChatGPT down again? Users report issues across US

Is ChatGPT down again? Users report issues across US
In the USA, up to 90% of users are unable to access ChatGPT, while the other 6% have reported issues with the app

Instagram experimenting AI-centric restyle text for stories and Edits app

Instagram experimenting AI-centric restyle text for stories and Edits app
Instagram's feature is currently under the testing phase with a small group;however, the company is planning for a broader rollout soon

Spotify once again announces price hike across UK

Spotify once again announces price hike across UK
The Swedish-music streaming giant's latest price hike follows numerous previous hikes over the past few years

AGI may be acheived within five years, Sam Altman predicts

AGI may be acheived within five years, Sam Altman predicts
Sam Altman has discussed what an AI-driven realm may look like after achieving AGI.

OpenAI acquires Apple shortcuts creator to boost ChatGPT’s Mac integration

OpenAI acquires Apple shortcuts creator to boost ChatGPT’s Mac integration
OpenAI expands again with purchase of workflow maker software applications Inc

Is chatgpt down? Users experience widespread outage across UK

Is chatgpt down? Users experience widespread outage across UK
Thousands of ChatGPT users hit by error messages due to mysterious OpenAI outage

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS approaching sun: Everything you must know

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS approaching sun: Everything you must know
These rare finds, such as 3I/ATLAS, offer an opportunity to study from another planetary system

Telstra warns THESE Samsung phones may unable to connect to triple zero

Telstra warns THESE Samsung phones may unable to connect to triple zero
Here’s the list of all the Samsung devices that are required to be replaced or updated to connect to triple zero

Meta cuts 600 jobs in AI unit restructuring, sparking backlash

Meta cuts 600 jobs in AI unit restructuring, sparking backlash
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta announces hundreds of major AI layoffs across key unit