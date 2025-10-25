WhatsApp tests new quick storage management shortcut for Android users

WhatsApp is reportedly experimenting with a new Android feature that simplifies storage management for users.
As per WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently developing a quick shortcut that lets users to monitor and free up storage space directly from the conversion window, minimising the need to access settings manually.
This latest feature assists detect and delete the latest files occupying device storage on WhatsApp.
The latest feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version, recently launched to select users.
it’s currently limited to a few beta testers, with the company's plans for a broader rollout in the near future.
As per shared screenshots the shortcut will offer access to the similar storage management options, which are available under the app’s Storage tab.
With this update users will be able to view an overview of all files shared across chats, arranged in descending order to easily detect.
Furthermore, the feature may let users to delete items in bulk, enabling several files to be selected and removed at once.
To prevent accidental loss, users will also be able to star or pin specific media files whiloe securing their important files.
The significant update aims to make device management more convenient, offering users with seamless and intuitive user experience.
It is pertinent to mention the new shortcut for device storage management on WhatsApp is reportedly under development and is currently accessible to beta testers who are registered via the Google Play Beta programme.