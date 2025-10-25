Here’s how to catch final glimpse of comet tonight

Skyobservers will get a final chance to catch the glimpse of two green comets, including Comet Lemmon and Comet SWAN on Saturday, October 25, 2025, before bright moonlight dulls the view.
Nearly 90 minutes after the sunset Comet Lemmon will appear in the northwest in the constellation Serpens, moving west of the Big Dipper near the bright star Arcturus.
Comet SWAN will be visible in the southwest near Saturn, below the Summer Triangle. Both will be dull as the 16%-lit waxing crescent moon illuminates by the end of this week.
To know the accurate locations for a proper view, skygazers are encouraged to use starobserving apps, including Stellarium, Sky Guide, and SkySafari.
How to view the glimpse of a comet?
Viewers can catch the view via binoculars.
Comet Lemmon was found in January 2025 by the Mount Lemmon Survey in Arizona, will reach its closest approach to the Sun on November 8.
The Comet SWAN was discovered in September 2025, takes approximately 20,000 years to orbit once.
For New York, users can catch the ideal view at 7:27–7:57 p.m. EDT. Lemmon will sit more than 20° above the northwest horizon, while SWAN will be 43° high in Aquarius, between stars Altair and Fomalhaut.
Both comets may still surprise observers with their illumination before disappearing into moonlight.