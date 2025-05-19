World

France plans to crack down on crime with Amazon jungle prison

Amazon jungle prison will be used to house drug traffickers and extremists

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
France plans to crack down on crime with Amazon jungle prison
France plans to crack down on crime with Amazon jungle prison

France will build a new high-security prison in its overseas department of French Guiana to house drug traffickers and radical Islamists, the country's justice minister announced during a visit to the territory.

Gérald Darmanin told Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) newspaper that the prison would target organised crime "at all levels" of the drug supply chain.

The €400m (£337m) facility, which could open as early as 2028, will be built in an isolated location deep in the Amazon jungle in the northwestern region of Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni.

The plan was announced after a series of violent incidents linked to criminal gangs which saw prisons and staff targeted across France in recent months.

The prison will hold up to 500 people, with a separate wing designed to house the most dangerous criminals.

In an interview with JDD, the minister said the new prison would be governed by an "extremely strict carceral regime" designed to "incapacitate the most dangerous drug traffickers".

Darmanin said the facility would be used to detain people "at the beginning of the drug trail", as well as serving as a "lasting means of removing the heads of the drug trafficking networks" in mainland France.

French Guiana is a region of France on the north-east coast of South America. Its residents are eligible to vote in French elections and have access to the French social security system, as well as other subsidies.

Its distance from the French mainland means drug lords "will no longer be able to have any contact with their criminal networks", Darmanin told JDD.

French authorities have long struggled to control the infiltration of mobile phones into the prison network. Tens of thousands are known to circulate through French jails.

Jamal Roberts: Everything to know about the ‘American Idol’ 2025 winner

Jamal Roberts: Everything to know about the ‘American Idol’ 2025 winner
Alzheimer's dubbed more deadly than ever after new study

Alzheimer's dubbed more deadly than ever after new study

France plans to crack down on crime with Amazon jungle prison

France plans to crack down on crime with Amazon jungle prison
Justin Bieber shares tender smooch with Hailey at Toronto Maple Leafs game

Justin Bieber shares tender smooch with Hailey at Toronto Maple Leafs game

Who is new Romanian president Nicușor Dan?
Who is new Romanian president Nicușor Dan?
British climber Kenton Cool makes history with 19th Everest summit
British climber Kenton Cool makes history with 19th Everest summit
Joe Biden ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer: Trump, Harris extend ‘best wishes’
Joe Biden ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer: Trump, Harris extend ‘best wishes’
Best gentle, friendly dog breeds for first-time owners recommended by experts
Best gentle, friendly dog breeds for first-time owners recommended by experts
Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Pope Leo as Vatican backs Ukraine-Russia negotiations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Pope Leo as Vatican backs Ukraine-Russia negotiations
Queen Elizabeth 50p coin with beloved Benjamin Bunny listed at jaw-dropping price
Queen Elizabeth 50p coin with beloved Benjamin Bunny listed at jaw-dropping price
Bill Gates declares these 3 careers safe from AI takeover
Bill Gates declares these 3 careers safe from AI takeover
World's favourite fruit at risk: Banana could disappear by 2080
World's favourite fruit at risk: Banana could disappear by 2080
Pope Leo XIV formally takes helm of Catholic Church in inauguration Mass
Pope Leo XIV formally takes helm of Catholic Church in inauguration Mass
Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI
Palm Springs explosion declared as 'intentional act of terrorism' by FBI
Monitor lizard feasts on abandoned newborn in shocking Thailand incident
Monitor lizard feasts on abandoned newborn in shocking Thailand incident
Mexican Navy ship collides with New York City's Brooklyn Bridge, 20 injured
Mexican Navy ship collides with New York City's Brooklyn Bridge, 20 injured