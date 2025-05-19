Entertainment

Heidi Klum wows in glamorous black ensemble as she strolls French streets

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge captivates in striking black fit during new outing after gorgeous Cannes 2025 appearance

Heidi Klum effortlessly turns heads wherever she goes!

After captivating everyone with her striking appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival just a few days ago, the German-American model and TV personality, 51, once again stepped out in France in a gorgeous attire, reported Daily Mail.

Hitting the streets of Paris late at night, the former America’s Got Talent judge stunned in a shiny black long coat layered over a high neck black bodysuit and diamante-studded tights.

To complement her gorgeous ensemble, Heidi wore matching black stilettos, while her slightly wavy blonde hair added more charm to the overall appearance.

For the outing, the model strolled through The Place Vendôme in the City of Lights.

P.C. GC Images/Daily Mail
P.C. GC Images/Daily Mail


Heidi Klum’s Cannes 2025 appearance:

At the star-studded 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Heidi Klum dropped jaws in a breathtaking floral pink ensemble.

For the event’s opening ceremony, she dazzled in stunning floral Elie Saab gown featuring a dramatic floor-grazing train.

However, with her beautiful ensemble, the Queen of Drags judge violated one of the Cannes’ rule by not complying with the new dress code.

P.C. WireImage
P.C. WireImage

As per the official charter, “Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted.”

2025 Cannes Film Festival:

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival is taking place from May 13 to 24, 2025, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, located on the iconic Boulevard de la Croisette in Cannes, France.

