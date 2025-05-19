Red Dead Redemption 2 to release on Nintendo Switch 2 soon: Report 

Red Dead Redemption 2 is rumoured to be making its way to Nintendo Switch 2 this year.
The Switch 2 launch of the game could also come alongside a long-requested next-gen upgrade for the game on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.
According to the GameReactor report, a Switch 2 port of Red Dead Redemption 2 could arrive later this year.
The console upgrade could be released at the same time as the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game or could be rolled out “somewhat later”, the report claimed.
Red Dead Redemption 2 reportedly coming to Switch 2
The next-gen patch is teased to boost performance and visuals on current-generation consoles.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is still locked to 30fps on consoles and doesn't have a native app on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.
Red Dead Redemption 2 is teased to come with an upgrade for current-gen hardware to improve the graphics and performance of Rockstar Games’ title.
However, Rockstar Games and Nintendo have yet to officially comment on potential plans to bring Red Dead Redemption 2 to Nintendo Switch 2.
A host of popular third-party games have been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2, including Star Wars Outlaws, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Split Fiction, Elden Ring and more.
Earlier last month, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer said that Microsoft would continue to support the new console with its first-party games.
Rockstar parent Take-Two has already confirmed four of its games for Nintendo's new console, Civilization VII, Borderlands 4, and new WWE 2K and NBA 2K titles.