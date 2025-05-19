Sports

Red Dead Redemption 2 to release on Nintendo Switch 2 soon: Report

Red Dead Redemption 2 is likely to come with upgrade for current-gen hardware to enhance performance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
Red Dead Redemption 2 to release on Nintendo Switch 2 soon: Report
Red Dead Redemption 2 to release on Nintendo Switch 2 soon: Report 

Red Dead Redemption 2 is rumoured to be making its way to Nintendo Switch 2 this year.

The Switch 2 launch of the game could also come alongside a long-requested next-gen upgrade for the game on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

According to the GameReactor report, a Switch 2 port of Red Dead Redemption 2 could arrive later this year.

The console upgrade could be released at the same time as the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game or could be rolled out “somewhat later”, the report claimed.

Red Dead Redemption 2 reportedly coming to Switch 2

The next-gen patch is teased to boost performance and visuals on current-generation consoles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is still locked to 30fps on consoles and doesn't have a native app on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is teased to come with an upgrade for current-gen hardware to improve the graphics and performance of Rockstar Games’ title.

However, Rockstar Games and Nintendo have yet to officially comment on potential plans to bring Red Dead Redemption 2 to Nintendo Switch 2.

A host of popular third-party games have been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2, including Star Wars Outlaws, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Split Fiction, Elden Ring and more.

Earlier last month, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer said that Microsoft would continue to support the new console with its first-party games.

Rockstar parent Take-Two has already confirmed four of its games for Nintendo's new console, Civilization VII, Borderlands 4, and new WWE 2K and NBA 2K titles.

Nintendo Switch 2 set to support text-to-speech in GameChat, more

Nintendo Switch 2 set to support text-to-speech in GameChat, more
Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen

Sarah Ferguson praises London's warmth after shocking claim about late Queen

PGA Championship 2025: Scottie Scheffler opens up about his emotional victory

PGA Championship 2025: Scottie Scheffler opens up about his emotional victory
Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet step out for low-key grocery run: SEE

Jennifer Garner, daughter Violet step out for low-key grocery run: SEE
PGA Championship 2025: Scottie Scheffler opens up about his emotional victory
PGA Championship 2025: Scottie Scheffler opens up about his emotional victory
Lionel Messi cryptic post-match comment sparks speculation over his future
Lionel Messi cryptic post-match comment sparks speculation over his future
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son's first 'SIUUUU' for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son's first 'SIUUUU' for Portugal
Nuggets players voice support for David Adelman despite Game 7 exit
Nuggets players voice support for David Adelman despite Game 7 exit
Carlos Alcaraz claims Italian Open title with commanding victory over Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz claims Italian Open title with commanding victory over Jannik Sinner
Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP with daring move
Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna GP with daring move
Everton wins final Goodison Park match with heartfelt goodbye
Everton wins final Goodison Park match with heartfelt goodbye
Lewis Hamilton expresses disappointment after Imola GP setback
Lewis Hamilton expresses disappointment after Imola GP setback
GTA 6 leak sparks hope for Manhunt character's return
GTA 6 leak sparks hope for Manhunt character's return
Fortnite unavailable on iPhones worldwide: All you need to know
Fortnite unavailable on iPhones worldwide: All you need to know
PS Plus Game Catalogue expands with exciting new titles
PS Plus Game Catalogue expands with exciting new titles
Angel Reese called out for 'hating' Caitlin Clark after Sky vs Fever clash
Angel Reese called out for 'hating' Caitlin Clark after Sky vs Fever clash