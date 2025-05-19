Qualcomm confirms to launch new chipset soon: All you need to know

Sci-Tech

  May 19, 2025
Qualcomm has officially confirmed that its next big event is to launch the second-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite and other new products.

During its Computex 2025 presentation, the company revealed on Monday, May 19, 2025, that it will launch new products in late September, ahead of schedule yet again.

Qualcomm officially announced that its “Summit 2025” event will take place from September 23 to 25.

While a new Snapdragon 8 Elite generation is likely to be a major highlight, it won’t be the only big announcement.

What to expect?

Qualcomm is also due to launch a new generation of its laptop chips for Windows laptops such as Microsoft’s Surface lineup.

However, it is unclear when the first smartphones with a new Snapdragon 8 Elite will launch, but it stands to reason that it will not be very long after this announcement.

OnePlus, Xiaomi, Motorola, and other brands are often first expected to adopt these new chips, whereas Samsung and others may not launch new chips until early 2026.

Smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 are expected to arrive in October 2025, such as the Xiaomi 16, OnePlus 15, Realme GT8 Pro and many others.

Previous leaks suggested that the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will outperform its last-gen counterpart by up to 26% in AnTuTu.

