WhatsApp to offer capability of marking channel updates as starred: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature, which will include new options to save channel updates.
On Monday, May 19, 2025, according to WABetaInfo report, some beta testers can explore a new way to organise their favourite channel updates.
Specifically, it is now possible to set channel updates as important by using the new starring feature.
How does it work?
To do this, users can easily press the star icon located in the top app bar, which becomes visible after selecting a channel update.
This intuitive action quickly saves the selected update to a dedicated section, ensuring it remains accessible for future reference.
The saved updates will be organised in a dedicated list, available through the channel info screen.
In addition to the channel info screen, WhatsApp is also providing a broader overview of starred content through a global starred updates list via the overflow menu located within the Updates tab.
This central hub will showcase all channel updates marked as important across various channels, making it easier for users to retrieve updates at a glance.
The ability to star channel updates significantly improves usability, as it eliminates the need to scroll through long lists of posts to find something important.
Moreover, this feature is claimed to maintain relevance, as users must be following a channel to start its updates.
A feature to mark channel updates as starred is available to some beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and it is expected to roll out to even more people over the coming days.