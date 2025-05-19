Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to offer capability of marking channel updates as starred: Report

Saved updates will be organised in a dedicated list, available through channel info screen

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 19, 2025
WhatsApp to offer capability of marking channel updates as starred: Report
WhatsApp to offer capability of marking channel updates as starred: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature, which will include new options to save channel updates.

On Monday, May 19, 2025, according to WABetaInfo report, some beta testers can explore a new way to organise their favourite channel updates.

Specifically, it is now possible to set channel updates as important by using the new starring feature.

How does it work?

To do this, users can easily press the star icon located in the top app bar, which becomes visible after selecting a channel update.

This intuitive action quickly saves the selected update to a dedicated section, ensuring it remains accessible for future reference.

The saved updates will be organised in a dedicated list, available through the channel info screen.

In addition to the channel info screen, WhatsApp is also providing a broader overview of starred content through a global starred updates list via the overflow menu located within the Updates tab.

This central hub will showcase all channel updates marked as important across various channels, making it easier for users to retrieve updates at a glance.

The ability to star channel updates significantly improves usability, as it eliminates the need to scroll through long lists of posts to find something important.

Moreover, this feature is claimed to maintain relevance, as users must be following a channel to start its updates.

A feature to mark channel updates as starred is available to some beta testers who install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and it is expected to roll out to even more people over the coming days.

Timothée Chalamet's ex Eiza González confirms romance with Grigor Dimitrov

Timothée Chalamet's ex Eiza González confirms romance with Grigor Dimitrov

Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android

Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android
King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor

King Felipe boards Spain’s first S-81 submarine christened by Princess Leonor
Joe Biden’s old interview clip goes viral as viewers spot early cancer signs: Watch

Joe Biden’s old interview clip goes viral as viewers spot early cancer signs: Watch
Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android
Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android
Microsoft launches new APIs for Edge to let developers incorporate AI
Microsoft launches new APIs for Edge to let developers incorporate AI
Qualcomm confirms to launch new chipset soon: All you need to know
Qualcomm confirms to launch new chipset soon: All you need to know
Apple to launch AirPods with built-in camera next year: Report
Apple to launch AirPods with built-in camera next year: Report
Spotify faces backlash over podcasts promoting illegal drugs
Spotify faces backlash over podcasts promoting illegal drugs
Apple considers replacing Siri with Gemini or ChatGPT amid AI competition
Apple considers replacing Siri with Gemini or ChatGPT amid AI competition
Circle to Search receives significant update
Circle to Search receives significant update
Elon Musk, NASA experiencing difficulties in sending humans to Mars
Elon Musk, NASA experiencing difficulties in sending humans to Mars
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
Elon Musk's Grok chatbot gets update following major glitch
Samsung to offer Al-powered image to video feature: Report
Samsung to offer Al-powered image to video feature: Report
Netflix blends ads with content to offer AI-powered viewing experience
Netflix blends ads with content to offer AI-powered viewing experience
WhatsApp Status with a soundtrack: How to add music
WhatsApp Status with a soundtrack: How to add music