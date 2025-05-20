PUBG Mobile's Version 3.8 update brings new additions: Details inside

PUBG Mobile has officially rolled out a plethora of new additions in its Version 3.8 update.
The developer company revealed on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, that the new update is available until July 6, players can dive into the Steampunk Frontier-themed mode, hop on board Giant Steam Trains, battle formidable Titans in the Attack on Titan collaboration, and experience a host of thrilling gameplay.
PUBG Mobile Version 3.8 Update
Notably, the Version 3.8 update unveils the captivating Steampunk Frontier mode, available across Erangel, Livik, and Rondo, featuring new gameplay areas including the expansive Aetherholm train station, bustling cargo hubs, train platforms and Utgard Castle.
To note, for Attack on Titan fans, Utgard Castle is a must-visit, faithfully recreating the epic scene where Titan attacks demolish towers, reshaping the battleground.
Players can experience Titan Serums, letting them transform into Pure Titans and gain a significant competitive edge on the battlegrounds.
Additionally, players can use the Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear, a key piece of equipment that enables high-speed movement and aerial combat.
This gameplay mechanic and item allows for dynamic and fast-paced combat against Titans, capturing the exhilarating tension present in the original anime series.
Version 3.8 brings new updates to Metro Royale, including the addition of a portable military server for hacking valuable intel and gear restrictions for more balanced encounters.
Players can now engage with the Clockwork Merchant in the train by collecting special tokens scattered across the map, offering a chance to obtain random sellable items or high-value rewards.
Version 3.8 update marks the start of Cycle 8 Season 24, bringing new legendary items and tier rewards.
To note, players can also look forward to a new Themed Mode Rating Protection Event running from today until May 25, 2025.