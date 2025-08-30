Aryna Sabalenka serves up sweet revenge against Fernandez at US Open

Aryana Sabalenka finally takes revenge for her US Open 2021 semifinals defeat from Leylah Fernandez.
According to Sky News, the world No. 1 served up her sweet revenge at New York after beating her in the US Open third round to continue her title-defending bid.
The Belarusian on Friday, August 29, claimed a 6-2 7-6 (7-2) victory over a Canadian player at Flushing Meadows to advance to the fourth round of the US Open for the fifth consecutive year.
After winning the match, she said, “It was definitely an exciting match. Last time we met, it was a great battle. She played an incredible match, and I wanted this revenge badly, so I’m super happy with the win. She’s a great player, a great competitor and always brings you the fight on court.”
“When I get to the tie-break, I know that there is no time for doubts, and I just have to go for my shots. I'm just reminding myself that I have to trust my game. I have a pretty good feeling. I'm trying to stick to the plan of the game and trying to stay aggressive and put as much pressure as I can on my opponent,” the three-time Grand Slam winner added.
Sabalenka will now face off against Moldovan-born Spanish professional Cristina Bucșa in the round of 16 on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
Notably, if she manages to win the US Open, she will become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014 to achieve back-to-back titles in New York.