Lamine Yamal named world’s best teenage footballer

Lamine Yamal had an outstanding season, helping Barcelona win major trophies including La Liga and the Copa del Rey

Barcelona's youngest star Lamine Yamal has been officially recognized as the best teenage footballer in the world.

These rankings was made by the CIES Football Observatory which gave him a highest average score of 97.7.

Yamal, who recently sparked romance rumours after posing for a loved-up photo with singer Nicki Nicole had an outstanding season, helping Barcelona win major trophies including La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

While, Pau Cubarsi, a Barcelona defender is ranked second among the world best teenage footballers with a high rating of 93.4.

Meanwhile, Warren Zaire-Emery of Paris Saint-Germain has claimed third position in the rankings with a score of 87.8.

Chelsea's young players Estevao Willian Jorrel Hato and Geovany Quenda also earned spots in the top 10 list of the world's most promising teenage footballers.

Top 20 best teenage footballer in the world:

1. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain) - 97.7

2. Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona and Spain) - 93.4

3. Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG and France) - 87.8

4. Estevao Willian (Chelsea) - 86.7

5. Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid) - 85.4

6. Jorrel Hato (Chelsea and Netherlands) - 84.0

=7. Roger Fernandes (Braga) - 83.9

=7. Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal and England) - 83.9

9. Geovany Quenda (Sporting, joining Chelsea in the summer of 2026) - 83.8

10. Elias Montiel (Pachuca) - 83.2

11. Givairo Read (Feyenoord) - 83.1

12. Jesus Rodriguez (Como) - 82.2

13. Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg) - 82.1

14. Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) - 82.0

15. Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal) - 81.9

16. Andrija Maksimovic (RB Leipzig and Serbia) - 80.8

=17. Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham and Sweden) - 80.7

=17. Rayan Vitor (Vasco de Gama) - 80.7

=17. Rodrigo Mora (Porto) - 80.7

20. Pedro Henrique (Zenit Saint Petersburg) - 80.2

