Lando Norris dominates Dutch GP practice with stunning pace

Lando Norris topped the timesheets in first practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, edging out McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.
Norris set the quickest time, finishing 0.292 seconds ahead of Piastri.
With ten races remaining in the Formula 1 season, Norris is currently nine points behind Piastri in the standings.
At the same time, Lance Stroll impressed by finishing with the third-best lap time, only half a second slower than Norris, and managed to be slightly faster than his teammate Fernando Alonso by a very small margin of 0.062 seconds.
Meanwhile, Alex Albon performed strongly by finishing fifth in his Williams, ahead of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and George Russell’s Mercedes.
Ferrari performed poorly in the season, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finishing only 14th and 15th.
Leclerc complained over the radio at one point that the team were "nowhere."
While, Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda also struggled, ending up 16th after spinning into the gravel at Turn 12, though he managed to recover and keep driving.
The practice took place in dry conditions but rain is expected later in the race weekend which could affect performance and strategy.