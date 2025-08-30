Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2

McLaren received a fine from the FIA stewards after Oscar Piastri and George Russell nearly collided in the pit lane during Free Practice 2 for the Dutch Grand Prix.
The race leader was in the pit lane when he made a slight turn to the right towards his pit box, but then decided otherwise and made a quick jolt back into the pit lane after some of the racing staff waved him off.
Russell was right behind Piastri, and as the Aussie made an indecisive move, it prompted the British driver to suddenly dodge the car.
After the session, the Mercedes driver relived the incident, noting, "I think he pulled in a bit too early, pulled back out, so just a bit unfortunate, but it scared me a bit."
Recalling the exact moment of potential disaster, Russell said, "When you're on track, you're sort of ready for anything, but when you're in the pitlane going relatively very slow, you're just chilling out. I was looking at my screen, I was like, 'oh Jesus!' – yeah, caught me by surprise."
The FIA reviewed the incident, taking into account several aspects of the near-collision, and imposed a €5,000 fine on the team.
Oscar Piastri avoided a sporting penalty because of the team's responsibility in the incident.