Home / Sports

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2

The F1 drivers have returned to the grid after the summer break with some headline-making incidents

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russells pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2
Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2

McLaren received a fine from the FIA stewards after Oscar Piastri and George Russell nearly collided in the pit lane during Free Practice 2 for the Dutch Grand Prix.

The race leader was in the pit lane when he made a slight turn to the right towards his pit box, but then decided otherwise and made a quick jolt back into the pit lane after some of the racing staff waved him off.

Russell was right behind Piastri, and as the Aussie made an indecisive move, it prompted the British driver to suddenly dodge the car.

After the session, the Mercedes driver relived the incident, noting, "I think he pulled in a bit too early, pulled back out, so just a bit unfortunate, but it scared me a bit."

Recalling the exact moment of potential disaster, Russell said, "When you're on track, you're sort of ready for anything, but when you're in the pitlane going relatively very slow, you're just chilling out. I was looking at my screen, I was like, 'oh Jesus!' – yeah, caught me by surprise."

The FIA reviewed the incident, taking into account several aspects of the near-collision, and imposed a €5,000 fine on the team.

Oscar Piastri avoided a sporting penalty because of the team's responsibility in the incident.

You Might Like:

Ben Shelton retires from US Open after shoulder injury

Ben Shelton retires from US Open after shoulder injury
The American Tennis player was up against Adrian Mannarino when he injured his left shoulder

Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal

Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal
The 22-year-old Yeremy Pino is Crystal Palace's third signing of the summer

Lando Norris dominates Dutch GP practice with stunning pace

Lando Norris dominates Dutch GP practice with stunning pace
Lando Norris is currently nine points behind Piastri in the standings

Borderlands 4 set to release on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series

Borderlands 4 set to release on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series
Check out the list of demanding system requirements of Borderlands 4 for a vivid gaming experience

England squad brings in new talent as Alexander-Arnold misses out

England squad brings in new talent as Alexander-Arnold misses out
Alexander-Arnold has not be named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia

US Open: Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko over remarks to Taylor Townsend

US Open: Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko over remarks to Taylor Townsend
American third seed Coco Gauff and world number one Aryna Sabalenka also expressed their opinions on the incident

Tom Brady stuns YouTuber iShowSpeed with rare 2002 Cristiano Ronaldo card

Tom Brady stuns YouTuber iShowSpeed with rare 2002 Cristiano Ronaldo card
The seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has long been passionate about sports collectibles

Lewis Hamilton dismisses past 'useless' remarks ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton dismisses past 'useless' remarks ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
The British driver is current sixth in the rank with 109 point, observing a 175 points difference from race leader Oscar Piastri

Former MLB star Mark Teixeira announces Texas congressional bid

Former MLB star Mark Teixeira announces Texas congressional bid
The baseball player was part of the New York Yankees 2009 squad that won the World Series

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open third round after tough victory over Lamens

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open third round after tough victory over Lamens
Swiatek is aiming to become the first player since Serena Williams to win both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year

Travis Kelce's net worth becomes viral topic after engagement with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's net worth becomes viral topic after engagement with Taylor Swift
Due to Swift's immense fame, Kelce's wealth has likely become a topic of public curiosity

Sony releases PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025

Sony releases PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025
Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder will be accessible to PlayStation Plus members