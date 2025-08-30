Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying

Oscar Piastri narrowly beat his McLaren teammate Lando Norris to take first place in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday, August 30.
Although Norris had been the fastest in practice, Piastri managed to steadily improve his performance over the weekend.
Piastri managed to outpace Norris by just 0.012 seconds and now holds nine-point advantage over Norris in the championship standings with 10 races still left.
While, Max Verstappen finished third in qualifying, 0.263 seconds behind Piastri while rookie Hadjar achieved fourth place.
On the other hand, George Russel came fifth for Mercedes, followed by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari.
While, Liam Lawson finished eight in qualifying, just ahead of Carlos Sainz in the Williams and Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin.
Piastri shared, "That's the definition of peaking at the right time. There have just been a couple of corners where I have not been able to go faster, I still didn't do that but I found some time in other places."
McLaren was much stronger than all the other teams that qualifying turned into a direct contest between their two drivers, with Piastri and Norris trading fastest laps back and forth.