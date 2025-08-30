Home / Sports

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying

McLaren was much stronger than all the other teams that qualifying turned into a direct contest between their two drivers

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying
Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying

Oscar Piastri narrowly beat his McLaren teammate Lando Norris to take first place in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday, August 30.

Although Norris had been the fastest in practice, Piastri managed to steadily improve his performance over the weekend.

Piastri managed to outpace Norris by just 0.012 seconds and now holds nine-point advantage over Norris in the championship standings with 10 races still left.

While, Max Verstappen finished third in qualifying, 0.263 seconds behind Piastri while rookie Hadjar achieved fourth place.

On the other hand, George Russel came fifth for Mercedes, followed by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari.

While, Liam Lawson finished eight in qualifying, just ahead of Carlos Sainz in the Williams and Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin.

Piastri shared, "That's the definition of peaking at the right time. There have just been a couple of corners where I have not been able to go faster, I still didn't do that but I found some time in other places."

McLaren was much stronger than all the other teams that qualifying turned into a direct contest between their two drivers, with Piastri and Norris trading fastest laps back and forth.

You Might Like:

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message
Cristiano Ronaldo added another remarkable milestone to his career as he reached his 940th career goal

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva
Townsend claims shocking win over world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka serves up sweet revenge against Fernandez at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka serves up sweet revenge against Fernandez at US Open
Sabalenka admits she 'badly' wanted to take revenge on Leylah Fernandez at US Open

Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris

Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris
Bernie Ecclestone snubs top Brits as he reveals the best Formula One driver

Novak Djokovic feels ‘strong as ever’ after beating Norrie in US Open

Novak Djokovic feels ‘strong as ever’ after beating Norrie in US Open
Djokovic overcomes fitness scare after securing third-round victory at the US Open

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2
The F1 drivers have returned to the grid after the summer break with some headline-making incidents

Ben Shelton retires from US Open after shoulder injury

Ben Shelton retires from US Open after shoulder injury
The American Tennis player was up against Adrian Mannarino when he injured his left shoulder

Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal

Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal
The 22-year-old Yeremy Pino is Crystal Palace's third signing of the summer

Lando Norris dominates Dutch GP practice with stunning pace

Lando Norris dominates Dutch GP practice with stunning pace
Lando Norris is currently nine points behind Piastri in the standings

Borderlands 4 set to release on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series

Borderlands 4 set to release on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series
Check out the list of demanding system requirements of Borderlands 4 for a vivid gaming experience

England squad brings in new talent as Alexander-Arnold misses out

England squad brings in new talent as Alexander-Arnold misses out
Alexander-Arnold has not be named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia

US Open: Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko over remarks to Taylor Townsend

US Open: Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko over remarks to Taylor Townsend
American third seed Coco Gauff and world number one Aryna Sabalenka also expressed their opinions on the incident