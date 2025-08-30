Novak Djokovic feels ‘strong as ever’ after beating Norrie in US Open

Home / Sports

Novak Djokovic shattered all the concerns about his physical health after beating Cameron Norrie in the US Open.

According to Sky News, Djokovic on Friday, August 29, ended the British tennis professional's bid for the debut Grand Slam after beating him 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-3 in the third round of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ahead of the weekend, Norrie was another Brit after Emma Raducanu who exited from the last major tournament of the 2025 season.

The 24-year-old who has now won all seven matches against Norrie gave an update about his physical condition after advancing to the fourth round in New York.

The 38-year-old said, “It's all right. You don't want to reveal too much to the rivals watching this. I'm good, as young as ever, as strong as ever. It's New York, even if you're feeling something body-wise, the energy just overrides it."

Praising the 30-year-old, the Serb added, “Overall, it was probably the best serving performance of the tournament. Of course, I'm glad for that. It's probably one of the most, if not, the most important shot in the game. So I'm glad how I executed that shot."

Djokovic will now face German tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff in the US Open round of 16 on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

