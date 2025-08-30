Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message

Cristiano Ronaldo added another remarkable milestone to his career as he reached his 940th career goal

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Al-Nassr’s commanding 5-0 win over Al-Taawoun by sharing a powerful message with his fans.

On Saturday, August 30, the Portuguese star took to his Instagram account to mark the victory by sharing photos filled with iconic on-field passion and energy.

The pictures were accompanied by a two-word caption, "First step," filled with hope and optimism.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message

In the game, Ronaldo scored a penalty shot which not only gave his team a stronger lead in the match but also added another remarkable milestone to his career as he reached his 940th career goal.

Ronaldo recently achieved another historic milestone by becoming the first player ever to to score 100 goals for four different clubs including 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Read Madrid, 101 for Juventus and now 100 for his club.

CR7, who has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract, is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr with new coach Jorge Jess made big changes to their squad this summer by bringing in well-known players like Joao Felix, Inigo Martinez and Kingsley Coman.

The club will now play their next match against Al Kholood on September 14 at Al-Awwal Park.

You Might Like:

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva
Townsend claims shocking win over world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka serves up sweet revenge against Fernandez at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka serves up sweet revenge against Fernandez at US Open
Sabalenka admits she 'badly' wanted to take revenge on Leylah Fernandez at US Open

Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris

Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris
Bernie Ecclestone snubs top Brits as he reveals the best Formula One driver

Novak Djokovic feels ‘strong as ever’ after beating Norrie in US Open

Novak Djokovic feels ‘strong as ever’ after beating Norrie in US Open
Djokovic overcomes fitness scare after securing third-round victory at the US Open

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2
The F1 drivers have returned to the grid after the summer break with some headline-making incidents

Ben Shelton retires from US Open after shoulder injury

Ben Shelton retires from US Open after shoulder injury
The American Tennis player was up against Adrian Mannarino when he injured his left shoulder

Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal

Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal
The 22-year-old Yeremy Pino is Crystal Palace's third signing of the summer

Lando Norris dominates Dutch GP practice with stunning pace

Lando Norris dominates Dutch GP practice with stunning pace
Lando Norris is currently nine points behind Piastri in the standings

Borderlands 4 set to release on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series

Borderlands 4 set to release on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series
Check out the list of demanding system requirements of Borderlands 4 for a vivid gaming experience

England squad brings in new talent as Alexander-Arnold misses out

England squad brings in new talent as Alexander-Arnold misses out
Alexander-Arnold has not be named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia

US Open: Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko over remarks to Taylor Townsend

US Open: Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko over remarks to Taylor Townsend
American third seed Coco Gauff and world number one Aryna Sabalenka also expressed their opinions on the incident

Tom Brady stuns YouTuber iShowSpeed with rare 2002 Cristiano Ronaldo card

Tom Brady stuns YouTuber iShowSpeed with rare 2002 Cristiano Ronaldo card
The seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has long been passionate about sports collectibles