Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Al-Nassr’s commanding 5-0 win over Al-Taawoun by sharing a powerful message with his fans.
On Saturday, August 30, the Portuguese star took to his Instagram account to mark the victory by sharing photos filled with iconic on-field passion and energy.
The pictures were accompanied by a two-word caption, "First step," filled with hope and optimism.
In the game, Ronaldo scored a penalty shot which not only gave his team a stronger lead in the match but also added another remarkable milestone to his career as he reached his 940th career goal.
Ronaldo recently achieved another historic milestone by becoming the first player ever to to score 100 goals for four different clubs including 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Read Madrid, 101 for Juventus and now 100 for his club.
CR7, who has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract, is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League.
Al-Nassr with new coach Jorge Jess made big changes to their squad this summer by bringing in well-known players like Joao Felix, Inigo Martinez and Kingsley Coman.
The club will now play their next match against Al Kholood on September 14 at Al-Awwal Park.