Home / Sports

Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris

Bernie Ecclestone snubs top Brits as he reveals the best Formula One driver

Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris
Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been named as the best Formula One driver by the former supremo, snubbing Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

According to Mirror, former long-time commercial head of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone, ignores British racers Hamilton and Norris as he reveals his favourite on the grid.

In the 94-year-old’s opinion, Verstappen stands head and shoulders above the rest, despite his team Red Bull’s decline in the ongoing season.

The Australian told German television, “He simply does his job. If he makes mistakes, he knows he made them and does not blame others or make excuses. He ensures he does not repeat those mistakes. He doesn't make them twice, he is the best driver after Max Verstappen.'"

While praising the progress of McLaren over the years, the F1 Supremo added, “You see how lucky these guys are, they are in the right team at the right time. There were certainly drivers who were better than the current ones but who never had the opportunity to show their qualities to someone. Zak Brown is doing very well.”

McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Norris are so far leading the 2025 F1 season with 284 and 275 points, respectively, while Ecclestone favourite Verstappen is behind them with 187 points.

Hamilton, who is playing his first season with Ferrari after leaving Mercedes, is in sixth place with 109 points, 151 points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.

You Might Like:

Novak Djokovic feels ‘strong as ever’ after beating Norrie in US Open

Novak Djokovic feels ‘strong as ever’ after beating Norrie in US Open
Djokovic overcomes fitness scare after securing third-round victory at the US Open

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2
The F1 drivers have returned to the grid after the summer break with some headline-making incidents

Ben Shelton retires from US Open after shoulder injury

Ben Shelton retires from US Open after shoulder injury
The American Tennis player was up against Adrian Mannarino when he injured his left shoulder

Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal

Yeremy Pino joins Crystal Palace in major summer deal
The 22-year-old Yeremy Pino is Crystal Palace's third signing of the summer

Lando Norris dominates Dutch GP practice with stunning pace

Lando Norris dominates Dutch GP practice with stunning pace
Lando Norris is currently nine points behind Piastri in the standings

Borderlands 4 set to release on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series

Borderlands 4 set to release on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series
Check out the list of demanding system requirements of Borderlands 4 for a vivid gaming experience

England squad brings in new talent as Alexander-Arnold misses out

England squad brings in new talent as Alexander-Arnold misses out
Alexander-Arnold has not be named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia

US Open: Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko over remarks to Taylor Townsend

US Open: Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko over remarks to Taylor Townsend
American third seed Coco Gauff and world number one Aryna Sabalenka also expressed their opinions on the incident

Tom Brady stuns YouTuber iShowSpeed with rare 2002 Cristiano Ronaldo card

Tom Brady stuns YouTuber iShowSpeed with rare 2002 Cristiano Ronaldo card
The seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has long been passionate about sports collectibles

Lewis Hamilton dismisses past 'useless' remarks ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton dismisses past 'useless' remarks ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
The British driver is current sixth in the rank with 109 point, observing a 175 points difference from race leader Oscar Piastri

Former MLB star Mark Teixeira announces Texas congressional bid

Former MLB star Mark Teixeira announces Texas congressional bid
The baseball player was part of the New York Yankees 2009 squad that won the World Series

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open third round after tough victory over Lamens

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open third round after tough victory over Lamens
Swiatek is aiming to become the first player since Serena Williams to win both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year