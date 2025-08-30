Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris 

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been named as the best Formula One driver by the former supremo, snubbing Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.
According to Mirror, former long-time commercial head of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone, ignores British racers Hamilton and Norris as he reveals his favourite on the grid.
In the 94-year-old’s opinion, Verstappen stands head and shoulders above the rest, despite his team Red Bull’s decline in the ongoing season.
The Australian told German television, “He simply does his job. If he makes mistakes, he knows he made them and does not blame others or make excuses. He ensures he does not repeat those mistakes. He doesn't make them twice, he is the best driver after Max Verstappen.'"
While praising the progress of McLaren over the years, the F1 Supremo added, “You see how lucky these guys are, they are in the right team at the right time. There were certainly drivers who were better than the current ones but who never had the opportunity to show their qualities to someone. Zak Brown is doing very well.”
McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Norris are so far leading the 2025 F1 season with 284 and 275 points, respectively, while Ecclestone favourite Verstappen is behind them with 187 points.
Hamilton, who is playing his first season with Ferrari after leaving Mercedes, is in sixth place with 109 points, 151 points behind his teammate Charles Leclerc.