Lee Corso retires from 'College GameDay' after 38 iconic years

Lee Corso is well-known for his smart and engaging commentary on college football

Lee Corso has signed off from ESPN's show College GameDay after 38 iconic years.

The 90-year-old has been part of the show since it began in 1987 and played a major role in transforming it from a studio-based show into a travelling program that visits college campuses.

Corso is well-known for his smart and engaging commentary on college football.

For his final appearance on College GameDay, he wore tuxedo while his co-hosts paid heartfelt tribute by wearing mascot heads that looked like him.

Before the emotional College GameDay show in Columbus on August 30, Corso fellow host Kirk Herbstreit paid heartwarming tribute to his mentor and friend.

Herbstreit revealed the inside lining of his jacket which featured photos of the show crew and of the two of them together over the years.

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff also honored Corso’s retirement by having its panelists wear hats or headgear representing their own colleges.

Corso was also most famous for predicting the outcome of the game featured on College GameDay each Saturday by wearing the team's mascot head.

Fans also celebrated Corso outside St.John Arena with banners and signs for him.

Ohio's State's coach, Ryan Day gave Corso a special helmet featuring 45 emblems representing every time Corso had predicted Ohio State win.

By the end of the 2024 season, his record was 286 wins and 144 losses and he had worn the headgear of 69 different teams.

