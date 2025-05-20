Lamine Yamal takes over Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10 jersey at Barcelona

Barcelona's new star, Lamine Yamal, is all set to take over former club legend Lionel Messi’s iconic jersey number 10.
Managing Barca publication, Championat reported that Yamal, who is often compared to the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner, will wear the legendary No. 10 jersey in the next season of the most famous Spanish club.
According to Zamin, the 17-year-old is currently representing the Catalans under the number 19 shirt. After turning 18 on July 13, he will sign a long-term contract with the club and will take on the iconic No. 10, the number which was once worn by football legends Messi, Ronaldinho and Diego Maradona at Barcelona.
Lamine Yamal on comparison with Lionel Messi
Lamine Yamal, back in April 2025 during a media conference, weighs in on his comparison with his fellow graduate of the club's La Masia academy.
Yamal, while calling Messi “the best player in history,” said, “I don't compare myself to him, because I don't compare myself to anyone, and much less with Messi. I don't think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less. I'm going to enjoy myself and be myself."
He noted that these comparisons are made due to his playing style, like a left-winger, adding, “It means that people have that in their mind every time they see a left-winger or sometimes just when someone is left-footed.”
Notably, Yamal had an impressively surprising season at Barcelona. He represented that team 54 times in all competitions throughout the season and scored 18 goals and provided 25 assists.