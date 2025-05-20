Sci-Tech

Google I/O 2025: What to expect and how to watch

Google will demo integration of Gemini AI with its glasses and headset

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 20, 2025
Google I/O 2025: What to expect and how to watch
Google I/O 2025: What to expect and how to watch 

Google I/O developer conference is just around the corner, and all eyes will be on the company’s opening keynote.

Notably, for the first time in years, there is hope for major Android OS announcements, since Google already did that last week.

When Google I/O 2025 event will happen?

Google I/O 2025 is set to happen on two days, May 20 and 21, but you probably want to know about the opening keynote.

The event will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET on May 20, 2025.

How to watch Google I/O 2025 event?

You can watch the event on Google’s I/O site or its YouTube channel.

Developers can register for the event's digital experience on the Google I/O landing page for free to take advantage of perks such as receiving email updates and accessing on-demand sessions.

What to expect from Google I/O 2025?

Google is expected to unleash artificial intelligence (AI) announcements, including Gemini 1.5 Flash, Veo, Imagen 3, and updates to Google's mobile platform, Android.

This year, people can expect the same trend, with new features across Google's suite of tools, including updates to Gemini, Google Workspace, Google Search, and maybe even a new large language model.

Google will likely update on its highly anticipated XR headset, which it is developing in partnership with Samsung.

According to The Information report, Google will demo the integration of Gemini AI with its glasses and headset. 

