Plane crash Massachusetts: Small aircraft hits I-195 median, two dead

A small plane crashed in the median on I-195 westbound in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Monday, October 13.
The crash happened around 8:15 am when the plane hit the grassy area between the road, killing two people.
As per multiple reports, investigators believe that the pilot was attempting to land the plane at New Bedford Regional Airport but the pilot hadn't told the airport about the flight or how many peoples were in the plane.
Video from the crash site showed the main part of the plane burning in the middle of the highway and another burning piece on the side of the road.
While, a silver car near the crash site was badly damaged and found only a few feet from the plane wreckage.
Authorities closed the highway in both the directions near where the crash occurred.
Officials expect the closure to remain for several hours and are advising drivers to use alternate routes instead.
However, the state police have not released any details about the pilot or passengers and have not said if anyone was injured in the incident.
This comes after a Nor'easter swept through the area, bringing rain and winds of 30 to 40 mph which created dangerous conditions and made travel already risky.