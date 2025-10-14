World

Time magazine cover sparks Trump criticism over 'unflattering' image

US President Donald Trump accuses 'Time magazine' of deliberately using the worst photo ‘of all time’

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
US President Donald Trump lashed out at Time magazine over its latest cover photo.

Trump expressed his frustration on social media early Tuesday, October 14, accusing the magazine of intentionally choosing "the worst photo ever" despite its positive coverage of his role in the Middle East ceasefire.

The Time magazine cover released on Monday, October 13 shows a photo of Trump looking upward with sunlight behind him and the words "His Triumph" written on it.

The article inside the magazine compliments Trump's peace deal in the Middle East.

Instead of focusing on the positive things the article wrote, Trump was more concerned about how he looked on the cover photo.

Trump wrote, "Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time." They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one."

"Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?" the US President added.

On Monday, Israel and Hamas started the first stage of their peace agreement.

As part of the deal, Israel freed more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas released all 20 hostages who were still alive.

