French PM Lecornu backs suspending Macron’s controversial pension reforms

Sébastien Lecornu is the third French prime minister in the past year

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has signaled support for suspending the controversial pension reforms that raised the retirement age from 62 to 64.

These reforms were one of President Emmanuel Macron’s major policies.

"This autumn I will propose to parliament that we suspend the 2023 pension reform until the [2027] presidential election," Lecornu said to applause from left-wing parties.

Lecornu, was made prime minister again last week just four days after stepping down.

For his government to continue, he now needs backing from Socialist Party members in parliament.

As per multiple reports, far-right and far-left opposition parties have planned votes of no confidence against Lecornu’s government on Thursday and want new parliamentary elections.

The Socialist Party said it would support the government only if it fully suspend Macron’s pension reforms.

The pension reforms were finally approved in March 2023, less than a year into Macron’s second term.

After months of debate, strikes and protest, the government passed the bill without a parliamentary vote by using special rule called Article 49.3.

Last week, Lecornu, the third French prime minister in the past year said it was something many French people remembered as a "wound on democracy."

