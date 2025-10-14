Charlie Kirk to receive posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump

World

  By Fatima Nadeem
Charlie Kirk, who tragically killed last month is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously from Donald Trump.

On September 10, 2025, American conservative activist Kirk was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event.

Just a day after his death, Trump announced that he would be giving Kirk the prestigious award.

This medal is the most prestigious award a civilian can receive in the United States.

It is presented by the president to people who have made major contributions to the country, promoted world peace or achieved something remarkable in public service or significant fields.

“It's the greatest honor," Trump said of the award. "And Erika, his beautiful wife, is going to be here, and a lot of people are gonna be here," as per ABC News.

Kirk played an important role in strengthening Trump's political movement and was especially popular among young conservative supporters.

October 14, which is also Kirk's birthday has been officially recognized by the US House of Representatives as the "National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk."

In addition to this, lawmakers in Florida are also planning a new bill that would make all public colleges and universities in the state name their main roads after Kirk.

