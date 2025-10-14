World

Severe thunderstorm warning issued as storm hits Central Coast

Rainfall totals are likely to average about one inch, and will range between two and four inches in mountainous areas

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Severe thunderstorm warning issued as storm hits Central Coast
Severe thunderstorm warning issued as storm hits Central Coast

The highly anticipated storm has reached the Central Coast, with torrential rain accompanied by strong winds, and severe weather alerts overnight.

Officials have issued flash flood and thunderstorm warnings across San Luis Obispo counties and Santa Barbara , with potential to localise mudslides, and weak tornadoes.

Storm activity started on late Monday and intensified overnight. Rainfall rates significantly rose to 0.5” per hour, fostering flash flood warnings in areas such as Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Montecito.

National weather service (NWS) stated, “Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.” 

Wind gusts have peaked at 50–60 mph, leading to power outages and caused immense issues.

Officials issued a tornado warning for parts of San Luis Obispo County.

Flood advisories are proactively working to resolve the issues, urging residents to avoid travel.

Rainfall totals are likely to average about one inch, and will range between two and four inches in mountainous areas.

People are strongly recommended to stay indoors, as widespread storms continue via Tuesday morning, slowing down by the afternoon with light showers.

Sunshine is likely to return by midweek.

You Might Like:

French PM Lecornu backs suspending Macron’s controversial pension reforms

French PM Lecornu backs suspending Macron’s controversial pension reforms
Sébastien Lecornu is the third French prime minister in the past year

UK predicted to be G7’s second-fastest growing economy this year

UK predicted to be G7’s second-fastest growing economy this year
The UK will have the highest inflation rate among major developed countries in 2025 and 2026

Time magazine cover sparks Trump criticism over 'unflattering' image

Time magazine cover sparks Trump criticism over 'unflattering' image
US President Donald Trump accuses 'Time magazine' of deliberately using the worst photo ‘of all time’

Charlie Kirk to receive posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump

Charlie Kirk to receive posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump
American conservative activist Kirk was shot last month while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event

7 life lessons everyone should learn before turning 30

7 life lessons everyone should learn before turning 30
Here are seven life lessons to consider learning before 30

US, China trade war escalates after world’s largest economies impose port fees

US, China trade war escalates after world’s largest economies impose port fees
China announces special charges on US-owned and built ships ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Gen Z protests force Madagascar President Rajoelina to flee to ‘safe’ location

Gen Z protests force Madagascar President Rajoelina to flee to ‘safe’ location
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina leaves country in French aircraft to protect his life

Doug Lebda, LendingTree CEO and founder, dies at 55 in ATV accident

Doug Lebda, LendingTree CEO and founder, dies at 55 in ATV accident
LendingTree founder dies in an all-terrain vehicle accident on family farm in North Carolina

US-China trade tensions ease as Trump still plans meeting with Xi

US-China trade tensions ease as Trump still plans meeting with Xi
US President Donald Trump is still planning to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea

Plane crash Massachusetts: Small aircraft hits I-195 median, two dead

Plane crash Massachusetts: Small aircraft hits I-195 median, two dead
Plane crash along Massachusetts highway forces closure of roadway

Nor’easter slams East Coast as New York, New Jersey declare state of emergency

Nor’easter slams East Coast as New York, New Jersey declare state of emergency
The New York Governor Kathy Hochul has officially declared a state of emergency in eight southern New York countries

South Africa devastating bus crash on ‘mountainous’ highway kills 42

South Africa devastating bus crash on ‘mountainous’ highway kills 42
Bus carrying international citizens crashes in South Africa, killing over 40 including children