Severe thunderstorm warning issued as storm hits Central Coast

The highly anticipated storm has reached the Central Coast, with torrential rain accompanied by strong winds, and severe weather alerts overnight.
Officials have issued flash flood and thunderstorm warnings across San Luis Obispo counties and Santa Barbara , with potential to localise mudslides, and weak tornadoes.
Storm activity started on late Monday and intensified overnight. Rainfall rates significantly rose to 0.5” per hour, fostering flash flood warnings in areas such as Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Montecito.
National weather service (NWS) stated, “Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.”
Wind gusts have peaked at 50–60 mph, leading to power outages and caused immense issues.
Officials issued a tornado warning for parts of San Luis Obispo County.
Flood advisories are proactively working to resolve the issues, urging residents to avoid travel.
Rainfall totals are likely to average about one inch, and will range between two and four inches in mountainous areas.
People are strongly recommended to stay indoors, as widespread storms continue via Tuesday morning, slowing down by the afternoon with light showers.
Sunshine is likely to return by midweek.