7 life lessons everyone should learn before turning 30

Here are seven life lessons to consider learning before 30

  By Fatima Nadeem
Your 20s are often called the "defining decade" and for a good reason!

This is the phase in a person's life that shows and teaches them a lot. It's when you start to figure out who you are and what you want to do in life.

It's also a time when people make many major mistakes, lose others, chase dreams and sometimes face such an extremely difficult moments that they have to start everything all over again.

Many people have shared valuable lessons they learned from their life experiences after turning 30.

Here are some of them, so you can benefit from these lessons early, rather than learning them later through your own hard-earned experiences.

Take care of yourself first

The person tends to always try to make others happy and often put others' need before their own, which negatively affects their mental health.

Thinking about your own needs first doesn't mean you are selfish, rather it allows you to become stronger and even better able to support others.

Learn to say no

It is so important to set boundaries and say no to things, people or every situation that harm your well-being.

Be grateful for all you have

You should always be grateful for whatever you have and avoid comparing yourself to others in a way that demotivates you and create negative energy.

Keep striving to move forward always as this mindset will help you stay grounded and humble and will greatly help you to live a peaceful life.

Prioritize your family

Your family won’t be around forever, so cherish the time you have. Even small moments like a meal together or a short phone call are meaningful and more important we often fully understood later.

Prepare yourself for everything

Life is so unpredictable and unfortunate events can happen to anyone. Preparing yourself for challenges builds strenght and resilience but you should still remain hopeful and positive.

Stop making assumptions

Sometimes, assumptions can ruin both your peace and life and even damage relationships as the other person, whoever they may be, cannot truly understand until you openly communicate with them.

Always try to communicate what you are thinking and avoid unnecessary assumptions as this helps prevent misunderstandings and unnecessary frustrations.

Age doesn’t matter

Instead of worrying about your age, it's better to keep moving forward in life as age doesn't really matter.

