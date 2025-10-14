World

UK predicted to be G7’s second-fastest growing economy this year

The UK will have the highest inflation rate among major developed countries in 2025 and 2026

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
UK predicted to be G7’s second-fastest growing economy this year
UK predicted to be G7’s second-fastest growing economy this year

According to new forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Kingdom is expected to have the second-fastest economic growth among the world’s most developed countries this year.

As per multiple reports, the growth rate is expected to be 1.3% this year and next, which isn’t very high but is still stronger than most other G7 nations.

At the same time, the IMF predicts that the UK will have the highest inflation rate among major developed countries in 2025 and 2026, mainly because of higher energy and household bills.

Inflation is expected to average 3.4% this year and 2.5% in 2026, but the IMF says this increase won’t last long and should fall to around 2% by the end of next year.

G7 refers to a group of seven of the world’s most developed and industrialized countries including, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan.

However, this group does not include rapidly growing economies like China and India which are considered emerging rather than advanced economies.

IMF expects the UK’s economy to grow faster than Canada’s for now, putting the UK in second place among major developed countries.

In contrast, Germany, France, and Italy are expected to grow much more slowly, with very small increases between 0.2% and 0.9% in 2025 and 2026.

Pennsylvania governor Shapiro’s home attacker sentenced to 25–50 years

Pennsylvania governor Shapiro’s home attacker sentenced to 25–50 years
Pennsylvania governor accused of breaking into Governor Shapiro’s home and starting a fire on the second day of Passover

French PM Lecornu backs suspending Macron’s controversial pension reforms

French PM Lecornu backs suspending Macron’s controversial pension reforms
Sébastien Lecornu is the third French prime minister in the past year

Severe thunderstorm warning issued as storm hits Central Coast

Severe thunderstorm warning issued as storm hits Central Coast
Rainfall totals are likely to average about one inch, and will range between two and four inches in mountainous areas

Time magazine cover sparks Trump criticism over 'unflattering' image

Time magazine cover sparks Trump criticism over 'unflattering' image
US President Donald Trump accuses 'Time magazine' of deliberately using the worst photo ‘of all time’

Charlie Kirk to receive posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump

Charlie Kirk to receive posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump
American conservative activist Kirk was shot last month while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event

7 life lessons everyone should learn before turning 30

7 life lessons everyone should learn before turning 30
Here are seven life lessons to consider learning before 30

US, China trade war escalates after world’s largest economies impose port fees

US, China trade war escalates after world’s largest economies impose port fees
China announces special charges on US-owned and built ships ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Gen Z protests force Madagascar President Rajoelina to flee to ‘safe’ location

Gen Z protests force Madagascar President Rajoelina to flee to ‘safe’ location
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina leaves country in French aircraft to protect his life

Doug Lebda, LendingTree CEO and founder, dies at 55 in ATV accident

Doug Lebda, LendingTree CEO and founder, dies at 55 in ATV accident
LendingTree founder dies in an all-terrain vehicle accident on family farm in North Carolina

US-China trade tensions ease as Trump still plans meeting with Xi

US-China trade tensions ease as Trump still plans meeting with Xi
US President Donald Trump is still planning to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea

Plane crash Massachusetts: Small aircraft hits I-195 median, two dead

Plane crash Massachusetts: Small aircraft hits I-195 median, two dead
Plane crash along Massachusetts highway forces closure of roadway

Nor’easter slams East Coast as New York, New Jersey declare state of emergency

Nor’easter slams East Coast as New York, New Jersey declare state of emergency
The New York Governor Kathy Hochul has officially declared a state of emergency in eight southern New York countries