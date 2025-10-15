World

Pennsylvania governor Shapiro’s home attacker sentenced to 25–50 years

Pennsylvania governor accused of breaking into Governor Shapiro’s home and starting a fire on the second day of Passover

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Pennsylvania governor Shapiro’s home attacker sentenced to 25–50 years
Pennsylvania governor Shapiro’s home attacker sentenced to 25–50 years

Cody Balmer has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison for setting fire to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home and other related crimes.

Balmer pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated arson, 22 counts of arson and burglary, as part of a plea deal reached before the court hearing on Tuesday, October 14.

He was accused of breaking into Governor Shapiro’s home and starting a fire on the second day of Passover.

Balmer admitted to police that he used petrol from lawn mower to make Molotov cocktails in beer bottles for the attack on Governor Shapiro’s home.

He further admitted that he acted out of hatred toward Governor Shapiro.

Shapiro said that his family supported the plea deal announced by the prosecutors.

The attack on Governor Shapiro and his family is part of larger pattern of political violence in the US including threats and attacks against other politicians and public figures.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Shapiro, standing with his wife, said that his family has relied on their faith to cope and recover from the trauma of the attack.

“We will forever be changed by this, we know that time will heal, but the scars will remain,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro has served as Pennsylvania's governor since 2023, after working as the state's attorney general.

French PM Lecornu backs suspending Macron’s controversial pension reforms

French PM Lecornu backs suspending Macron’s controversial pension reforms
Sébastien Lecornu is the third French prime minister in the past year

UK predicted to be G7’s second-fastest growing economy this year

UK predicted to be G7’s second-fastest growing economy this year
The UK will have the highest inflation rate among major developed countries in 2025 and 2026

Severe thunderstorm warning issued as storm hits Central Coast

Severe thunderstorm warning issued as storm hits Central Coast
Rainfall totals are likely to average about one inch, and will range between two and four inches in mountainous areas

Time magazine cover sparks Trump criticism over 'unflattering' image

Time magazine cover sparks Trump criticism over 'unflattering' image
US President Donald Trump accuses 'Time magazine' of deliberately using the worst photo ‘of all time’

Charlie Kirk to receive posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump

Charlie Kirk to receive posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump
American conservative activist Kirk was shot last month while speaking at Utah Valley University during a Turning Point USA event

7 life lessons everyone should learn before turning 30

7 life lessons everyone should learn before turning 30
Here are seven life lessons to consider learning before 30

US, China trade war escalates after world’s largest economies impose port fees

US, China trade war escalates after world’s largest economies impose port fees
China announces special charges on US-owned and built ships ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Gen Z protests force Madagascar President Rajoelina to flee to ‘safe’ location

Gen Z protests force Madagascar President Rajoelina to flee to ‘safe’ location
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina leaves country in French aircraft to protect his life

Doug Lebda, LendingTree CEO and founder, dies at 55 in ATV accident

Doug Lebda, LendingTree CEO and founder, dies at 55 in ATV accident
LendingTree founder dies in an all-terrain vehicle accident on family farm in North Carolina

US-China trade tensions ease as Trump still plans meeting with Xi

US-China trade tensions ease as Trump still plans meeting with Xi
US President Donald Trump is still planning to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea

Plane crash Massachusetts: Small aircraft hits I-195 median, two dead

Plane crash Massachusetts: Small aircraft hits I-195 median, two dead
Plane crash along Massachusetts highway forces closure of roadway

Nor’easter slams East Coast as New York, New Jersey declare state of emergency

Nor’easter slams East Coast as New York, New Jersey declare state of emergency
The New York Governor Kathy Hochul has officially declared a state of emergency in eight southern New York countries