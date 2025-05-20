Sci-Tech

Google's Gemini AI is now making it's way to Chrome

Gemini will be accessible on Windows and macOS for English-speaking users aged 18+ via Chrome’s beta, more

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025
Googles Gemini AI is now making its way to Chrome
Google's Gemini AI is now making it's way to Chrome

Google announced the addition of its cutting-edge Gemini AI assistant to Chrome at Google I/O 2025.

According to a blog post from Google Labs and Gemini VP Josh Woodward.

Initially, Gemini will be capable of “clarifying complex information on any webpage you’re reading or summarise information.”

To launch, Gemini chatbot window, users are required to click a small icon in the top right corner.

Google showcased Gemini’s new integration into Chrome at I/O, highlighting its ability to summarise web pages, compare products across tabs, and assist with website navigation.

In a live demo, Gemini read a sleeping bag product page, summarised its features, and compared it with another item using a table.

In addition, it assisted users to navigate a recipe site and convert measurements. Currently, Gemini works across two tabs, with expansion plans to several tabs later this year.

Availability

Gemini will be accessible on Windows and macOS for English-speaking users aged 18+ via Chrome’s beta, dev channels, and more from Wednesday.

Google I/O 2025: Gemini 2.5 Flash announced with 22% improved efficiency

Google I/O 2025: Gemini 2.5 Flash announced with 22% improved efficiency
Cameron Brink exposes reality behind 'perfect' social media lives

Cameron Brink exposes reality behind 'perfect' social media lives
Hailey Bieber clears air about Justin Bieber divorce rumours: 'It’s crazy'

Hailey Bieber clears air about Justin Bieber divorce rumours: 'It’s crazy'
Justin Bieber pens open apology to Hailey for ‘mean’ Vogue cover remark

Justin Bieber pens open apology to Hailey for ‘mean’ Vogue cover remark
Google I/O 2025: Gemini 2.5 Flash announced with 22% improved efficiency
Google I/O 2025: Gemini 2.5 Flash announced with 22% improved efficiency
Apple WWDC 2025 set for June 9: Here's what to expect?
Apple WWDC 2025 set for June 9: Here's what to expect?
Microsoft rolls out GitHub Copilot for streamlined workflow
Microsoft rolls out GitHub Copilot for streamlined workflow
Google Translate now available as default app for iOS users
Google Translate now available as default app for iOS users
Google I/O 2025: What to expect and how to watch
Google I/O 2025: What to expect and how to watch
Bluesky plans to offer a new ‘live’ indicator for streamers, sports
Bluesky plans to offer a new ‘live’ indicator for streamers, sports
Apple releases iPadOS 17.7.8 update: All you need to know
Apple releases iPadOS 17.7.8 update: All you need to know
Spotify’s iPhone app now allows you to buy audiobooks
Spotify’s iPhone app now allows you to buy audiobooks
WhatsApp to offer capability of marking channel updates as starred: Report
WhatsApp to offer capability of marking channel updates as starred: Report
Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android
Google releases NotebookLM app with various features on Android
Microsoft launches new APIs for Edge to let developers incorporate AI
Microsoft launches new APIs for Edge to let developers incorporate AI
Qualcomm confirms to launch new chipset soon: All you need to know
Qualcomm confirms to launch new chipset soon: All you need to know