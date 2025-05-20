Google's Gemini AI is now making it's way to Chrome

Google announced the addition of its cutting-edge Gemini AI assistant to Chrome at Google I/O 2025.
According to a blog post from Google Labs and Gemini VP Josh Woodward.
Initially, Gemini will be capable of “clarifying complex information on any webpage you’re reading or summarise information.”
To launch, Gemini chatbot window, users are required to click a small icon in the top right corner.
Google showcased Gemini’s new integration into Chrome at I/O, highlighting its ability to summarise web pages, compare products across tabs, and assist with website navigation.
In a live demo, Gemini read a sleeping bag product page, summarised its features, and compared it with another item using a table.
In addition, it assisted users to navigate a recipe site and convert measurements. Currently, Gemini works across two tabs, with expansion plans to several tabs later this year.
Availability
Gemini will be accessible on Windows and macOS for English-speaking users aged 18+ via Chrome’s beta, dev channels, and more from Wednesday.