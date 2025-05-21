Sports

  • May 21, 2025
Stellar Blade, the action game from Korean developer Shift Up, is confirmed to get a sequel ahead of its official launch.

Days after announcing the PC version of the game, the studio quietly revealed its plans for the franchise at its latest quarterly earnings call.

Stellar Blade sequel confirmed

In an investor presentation outlining the studio's financial performance, progress of its IPs, gaming industry trends and future strategy, a chart confirmed plans for a Stellar Blade sequel.

It shows plans for platform expansion for the game, which falls in line with the PC launch set for June, before mentioning the sequel.

The Stellar Blade follow-up is set for launch before 2027.

The company stated, “The game is being developed with a launch target set for 2027, and the development progress is smooth. Starting in Q2 this year, we will gradually begin external communication regarding the capital market and the users.”

However, the studio has not shared details about the Stellar Blade sequel and there's no confirmation on an official title yet. The game is expected to launch as a PS5 exclusive.

As per Shift Up, Stellar Blade has “continued to perform steadily in Q1 2025” and cumulative sales of the game have exceeded pre-launch expectations.

Stellar Blade launch date

Stellar Blade is confirmed to launch on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) on June 11.

The PC version of the game will come with new content, unlocked framerates and more platform-specific features. 

Stellar Blade confirmed to get a sequel ahead of official launch

