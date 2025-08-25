Medvedev hit with huge fine after losing cool during ‘real bad’ US Open loss

Daniil Medvedev was hit with a massive fine for fiery clash with chair umpire during his US Open first round setback.
According to Express, the Russian tennis player faces a huge fine after clashing with the umpire and whipping up the crowd before he faced match point in extraordinary scenes at the US Open.
The 2021 New York champion was furious when American official Greg Allensworth awarded Benjamin Bonzi a first serve when a photographer walked on court after the Frenchman had missed his first serve.
In a shocking show of bad sportsmanship, Medvedev then caused play to be delayed for six minutes as he waved his arms to encourage the late-night crowd in the Louis Armstrong Stadium to make noise. Play was delayed for six minutes as Bonzi told the umpire, “I am not playing.”
When play resumed with the Frenchman serving at 6-3 7-5 5-4 and advantage in the third set, he missed his first serve to huge applause before his serve was broken.
After winning the third set tiebreak, Medvedev repeatedly made the sign for a heart with his hands to the crowd to thank them. The Russian had lost to Bonzi in the first round of Wimbledon.
Medvedev eventually took the match to a deciding set, however he was finally beaten in five, losing 6-4 in the last set.