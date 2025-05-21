Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 set to bring back fan favourite mode

Treyarch Studios has officially announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will bring back the fan-favourite mode.
The developer company revealed on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, that the next seasonal content update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone will officially begin on Thursday, May 29, featuring the return of Stitch, a classic Black Ops 3 Multiplayer map, and much more.
What's new?
The iconic Black Ops 3 Multiplayer map will return with Season 4. The map in question is Fringe, which was a fan favourite in the 2015 title but hasn't been seen in a Call of Duty game since.
Notably, all players are given a pistol with a single bullet, and if they miss their shot, they're left with just a knife.
Eliminating an enemy will grant the player an additional bullet, and every player has just three lives. The player who racks up the highest number of points is crowned the winner.
Various fans have been waiting for the mode to return for four seasons, One in the Chamber has featured in numerous other Call of Duty titles over the years.
The studio has teased the addition of another mysterious game mode with the caption, "Last team standing."
Further details on Season 4 and the mysterious mode will likely be shared in a new blog post later today.
To note, the first official teaser trailer for the new season was released last week, confirming the return of two iconic weapons for Black Ops 6 Season 4, such as the FFAR Assault Rifle and the LC10 Submachine Gun.