Alcaraz's French Open win comes with hidden cost: Loses huge chunk of £2.1m

Carlos Alcaraz could face missing out on an enormous chunk of his French Open prize money after his remarkable victory over Jannik Sinner.
The 22-year-old defeated the world No 1 in an all-time classic five-and-a-half-hour contest at Roland Garros on Sunday.
He came back from two sets down, defending three Championship points, before winning in the fifth set to seal his second consecutive French Open title
The Spaniard's fifth grand slam title earned him €2.55million (£2.13m) in prize money.
However, he could be set to lose a huge portion of his winnings due to heavy French taxation laws.
He could reportedly lose approximately 30 per cent of his earnings, potentially around £639,000.
Tennis stars are taxed differently to many sports, with players paying tax depending on location they earn the money in regardless of their nationality, according to My Tennis HQ.
rench Open stars split a prize pot of £47.3m, with runner up Sinner receieving €1.27 million (£1.07M).
Meanwhile, Alcaraz has already earned over £30m in career earnings, picking up £2.8m this season before his Roland Garros prize.